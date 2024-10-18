iPhone tips: How to customise lock screen widgets in iOS 18?

iOS 18 offers a seamless way to personalize your lock screen with widgets. Learn how to add, customize, and rearrange widgets for quick access to essential information like calendar events, weather, and reminders.

In iOS 18, customising your lock screen with widgets has become more flexible and user-friendly than ever. Widgets make using your iPhone even more convenient by enabling you to access crucial information like calendar events, weather updates, and reminders straight from your lock screen. iOS 18 provides a straightforward method for adding new widgets, rearranging existing ones, and customizing their look.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to add, rearrange, and customise widgets on your iOS 18 lock screen:

1. Long-press on any blank area on your lock screen, then hold it down. Customization mode will be activated.

2. Select "Customise Widgets"; a menu will show up at the browser's bottom. To view the widget customization choices, tap "Customise Widgets".

Also Read | Reliance Jio's AMAZING Rs 3,599 annual plan: UNLIMITED data, calls, free OTT and more

3. Select Your Widgets: A grid of the available widgets will appear. To move a widget to the appropriate location on the lock screen, tap and hold it. To add new widgets, you may also touch the "+" button.

4. Modify Widget Appearance: A few widgets allow for customization. You may alter a widget's look and content by tapping and holding it, then selecting "Edit Widget".

5. Rearrange Widgets: Tap and hold a widget, then drag it to a new location to rearrange your widgets.

6. Add extra Pages: You may add extra pages by swiping left or right if you have more widgets than a single page can hold.

7. Press "Done" to Save: Press "Done" to save your modifications if you're happy with how your lock screen looks.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 16 gets Rs 10,000 flat DISCOUNT on Zepto; Check details



Things to remember

You may install widgets from a variety of apps, including third-party and Apple-built apps. Some widgets allow you to change their font, color, and size. You have the option of showing your lock screen widgets in a list or stacked layout. You may make a customized lock screen that gives you easy access to the data you need most by following these instructions.

Also Read | Google Flights' new feature will allow users to book cheaper flights conveniently

Latest Videos