Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu

Kannur: PP Divya, the former District Panchayat President of Kannur, has submitted an anticipatory bail application after she was charged with abetment of suicide with the death of ADM Naveen Babu. The application was filed in the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court. In her plea, Divya states that she was invited to the event by the District Collector and insists that her speech was intended to be constructive.

Divya raises additional allegations against Naveen Babu in her petition, noting prior complaints about delays in processing files. She reveals that not only Prashanthan but also a person named Gangadharan had approached her with similar grievances, emphasizing the need for quicker file processing.

In her plea, Divya asserts that she will not evade the investigation. She requests the court to grant anticipatory bail, citing her family's serious circumstances, including her ailing father. Divya has already presented her speech at the farewell meeting for ADM Naveen Babu as evidence in court.

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged against the Kannur District Collector in connection with the death of ADM Naveen Babu. It is claimed that the Collector facilitated an opportunity to humiliate Naveen Babu by insisting on organizing a farewell meeting despite objections from Naveen Babu. CITU leader Malayalappuzha Mohanan alleged that the Collector summoned District Panchayat President P.P. Divya to the farewell event, suggesting a conspiracy behind the actions.

CPM's Pathanamthitta District Secretary K.P. Udayabhanu stated that the government will investigate the allegations against the Collector. Mohanan criticized the timing of the farewell event, which was initially set for the morning at the Collectorate, but was rescheduled at Divya's convenience due to the Collector's intervention. He called for further action against Divya and urged the CPM state committee to make an appropriate decision.

However, Revenue Minister K. Rajan noted that it is too early to determine whether the Collector was at fault in ADM Naveen Babu's suicide. He stated that a detailed report has been requested from the Collector and assured that the family would be consulted.

Following the CPM, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan alleged that the Kannur District Collector was complicit in the presence of former District Panchayat President P.P. Divya at the farewell meeting for ADM Naveen Babu, despite her not being invited. Satheesan claimed that the Collector should have intervened to prevent Divya from attending the event.

The BJP has also leveled allegations against the District Collector in the case of ADM Naveen Babu's death. BJP district leader N. Haridas claimed that the Collector is the primary accused in a conspiracy surrounding the incident. He described Collector Arun K. Vijayan as a manipulator involved in the conspiracy, suggesting that even a glance at the facial expressions in video footage would reveal this.

