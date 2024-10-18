Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways guide: How to reschedule your train ticket without cancelling?

    Indian Railways allows passengers to change the travel date of their booked tickets without cancellation. This can be done by visiting the reservation counter at least 48 hours before the scheduled departure, even for online bookings.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Indian Railways serves millions of passengers daily. Already providing several facilities, the railways also offers the option to change booked tickets to a different date without cancellation. However, many passengers are unaware of this and cancel their tickets, booking new ones afterward.

    article_image2

    You plan your trip in advance and book tickets with enthusiasm. But as the travel date approaches, unexpected circumstances arise, changing your plans. In such cases, canceling tickets can be difficult. But you can change the travel date without canceling the ticket.

    article_image3

    Train Ticket Modification

    You can change your booked ticket to your preferred date. To ease this burden, Indian Railways has a solution. You can now change your ticket's travel date without cancellation. Simply submit your confirmed ticket at the advance booking counter approximately 48 hours before the train's departure. Even if booked online, you must visit the counter with a copy.

    article_image4

    Ticket Rescheduling

    Generally, this change can be made up to 48 hours before your train's departure. Government employees can reportedly change their travel date up to 24 hours before departure. However, even if booked online, this change can only be made by visiting the ticket counters at the railway station directly.

    article_image5

    You can change your travel date by visiting the railway station counters. This reduces the burden of repeated ticket bookings. If you choose a higher class ticket than the one you booked, there will be a change in the fare.

