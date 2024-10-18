Indian Railways guide: How to reschedule your train ticket without cancelling?

Indian Railways allows passengers to change the travel date of their booked tickets without cancellation. This can be done by visiting the reservation counter at least 48 hours before the scheduled departure, even for online bookings.

You can change your booked ticket to your preferred date. To ease this burden, Indian Railways has a solution. You can now change your ticket's travel date without cancellation. Simply submit your confirmed ticket at the advance booking counter approximately 48 hours before the train's departure. Even if booked online, you must visit the counter with a copy.

Generally, this change can be made up to 48 hours before your train's departure. Government employees can reportedly change their travel date up to 24 hours before departure. However, even if booked online, this change can only be made by visiting the ticket counters at the railway station directly.

