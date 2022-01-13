  • Facebook
    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Mumbai, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 9:27 PM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    South’s superstar, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has been gearing for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bangaraju’ which will hit the theatres on Friday, January 14. The Kalyan Krishna directorial film also features actor Keerthy Suresh and Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile, there are reports that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly been dropped from Nagarjuna's next film, titled ‘The Ghost’.

    Nagarjuna’s next project ‘The Ghost’ is being helmed by filmmaker Praveen Sattaru. Initially, Jacqueline Fernandez was the choice for the film. However, if rumours are to be believed, the actress has been ousted from the film amidst the Sukesh Chandrasekhar controversy.

    The shooting for the film ‘The Ghost’ has been delayed for a long. Earlier, the makers of the film had approached actress Kajal Aggrawal. However, because of her pregnancy, the actress denied the role. After her, there were reports of actors Amala Paul and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada joining ‘The Ghost’ but the makers did not sign them for charging a hefty fee. Later, Jacqueline Fernandez was approached for the film. And now, amidst all the controversy, there are reports that she will no longer be a part of the film.

    ALSO READ: After hickey pic goes viral, Jacqueline pleads to media, fans to not circulate the image

    One of the media reports, quoting a source, said that Jacqueline Fernandez is no longer a part of the Nagarjuna film. Although the exact reason for this is not yet known, there are talks that she may have been dropped out of the project after her name appeared in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case. Now that Jacqueline has reportedly been out of the list, the trouble to finalise an actress has once again begun for the makers of the film.

    ALSO READ: From hickey with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to linkup with Salman Khan, 4 times Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines

    Previously, there were reports that the makers of ‘The Ghost’ had planned to shoot the film abroad but are waiting for the right time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first schedule of the film is most likely to begin in the next six months and the film has been bankrolled as an action thriller. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Ram Setu opposite actor Akshay Kumar.

