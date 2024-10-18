Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan shoots Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka War amid Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats

    Despite death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan has returned to work on 'Bigg Boss 18'. Initial speculations suggested he might cancel the shoot, but reports confirm he filmed the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Friday.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 5:42 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    Entertainment Desk. Ignoring death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, Salman Khan has returned to work. Earlier reports suggested that Salman Khan would not shoot the 'Bigg Boss 18' Weekend Ka Vaar special episode due to the threats. But the latest news is certainly a relief for Salman's fans. The latest update is that Salman arrived on the 'Bigg Boss 18' set on Friday to shoot the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes. A social media account associated with 'Bigg Boss' has claimed Salman's arrival on set.

    Salman arrives to shoot 'Bigg Boss' weekend episodes

    A handle named 'Bigg Boss Tak' on the social media platform X wrote at 12:27 pm on Friday, "Weekend Ka Vaar shoot is about to start, and Salman Khan has arrived on set! What are your expectations for this Weekend Ka Vaar? Will Avinash get bashed for his actions, or will others get bashed while Avinash gets support from Salman?"

     

     

    Internet users' reaction to Salman Khan's return

    After seeing the tweet about Salman Khan's return to the 'Bigg Boss' set, one internet user wrote, "Mark my words. This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to break all TRP records." Another user wrote, "I think Salman is not interested in doing much this week because his close friend (Baba Siddiqui) passed away this week, and on the other hand, I think Avinash will be made a hero." One user commented, "This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be crazy. Bookmark it."

    What speculations were being made about Salman Khan?

    Recently, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang killed Salman Khan's close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Some reports claim that Baba had to lose his life because of his closeness to Salman. After this, the Mumbai Police increased Salman Khan's security. It was being said that due to Baba Siddiqui's death and security reasons, Salman Khan would not shoot this week's 'Bigg Boss 18' Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Now it remains to be seen what Salman's appearance will be like if he is really coming in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

