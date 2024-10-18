Influencer workout at sacred Shinto Gate sparks outrage in Japan

The gates, known as Torii, mark the boundaries of sacred ground and are typically placed at the entrance of Shinto shrines. They serve as a recognizable symbol of these religious sites.

People often venture into various locations for reels and photos, including dangerous spots and places considered sacred. A young woman is facing criticism for filming a reel at such a location.

Recently, Chilean gymnast and social media influencer Maria del Mar 'Marimar' Perez Banus shared a video of herself working out. She used a Shinto Gate, considered sacred in Japan, for her workout.

After filming the video, Maria posted it on various social media accounts, sparking outrage in Japan.

She initially uploaded the video to her Instagram account, but deleted it after facing significant backlash. The video showed Maria performing pull-ups on the gate of a place of worship, which angered many.

The influencer's workout on the gate offended many believers. Netizens questioned why she chose a place of worship for her reel when so many other locations were available.

Following the criticism, Maria posted an apology video. "I want to apologize for my actions in Japan. I didn't mean to be disrespectful. It was a thoughtless act, and I regret it. Please, no messages or comments about this. Thank you," she said.

