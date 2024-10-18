Salman Khan purchases ₹2 crore bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan is prioritizing his safety by purchasing a ₹2 crore bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV after receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, especially following the recent murder of his friend, Baba Siddique.

Superstar Salman Khan is taking significant steps to ensure his safety after receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. This decision comes in the wake of the recent murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique in Mumbai, who was a close friend of the actor. In light of these developments, Salman has reportedly imported a second bulletproof vehicle from Dubai to bolster his security.

Currently filming for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 18, Salman is prioritizing his safety by implementing various security measures. Among these is his latest acquisition, a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV valued at ₹2 crore. This high-end vehicle, imported from Dubai, is designed with superior safety features to protect its occupants.

The Nissan Patrol SUV is known for its advanced safety measures, making it an ideal choice for someone in Salman’s position. It boasts features such as bomb alert signs, reinforced glass capable of withstanding bullet fire, and tinted windows to help conceal the identities of the driver and passengers. Notably, this model is not yet available in the Indian market, making Salman’s purchase particularly unique.

Salman's troubles with Lawrence Bishnoi began several years ago when he hunted a blackbuck, an animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Since then, the gangster’s gang has threatened him, demanding an apology for the incident or else face dire consequences. Bishnoi, currently imprisoned, has been vocal about his intentions toward Salman, raising the stakes for the actor.

Recently, the Mumbai Traffic Police received alarming messages from the gang, demanding ₹5 crore from Salman for him to be “forgiven” by Bishnoi. The message included a stark warning that if he failed to comply, the consequences would be “worse than Baba Siddique,” who was tragically shot dead on October 12, 2024.

