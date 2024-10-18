Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan purchases ₹2 crore bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

    Salman Khan is prioritizing his safety by purchasing a ₹2 crore bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV after receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, especially following the recent murder of his friend, Baba Siddique.
     

    Salman Khan purchases Rs 2 crore bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

    Superstar Salman Khan is taking significant steps to ensure his safety after receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. This decision comes in the wake of the recent murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique in Mumbai, who was a close friend of the actor. In light of these developments, Salman has reportedly imported a second bulletproof vehicle from Dubai to bolster his security.

    Currently filming for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 18, Salman is prioritizing his safety by implementing various security measures. Among these is his latest acquisition, a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV valued at ₹2 crore. This high-end vehicle, imported from Dubai, is designed with superior safety features to protect its occupants.

    Salman Khan purchases Rs 2 crore bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi NTI

    The Nissan Patrol SUV is known for its advanced safety measures, making it an ideal choice for someone in Salman’s position. It boasts features such as bomb alert signs, reinforced glass capable of withstanding bullet fire, and tinted windows to help conceal the identities of the driver and passengers. Notably, this model is not yet available in the Indian market, making Salman’s purchase particularly unique.

    Salman's troubles with Lawrence Bishnoi began several years ago when he hunted a blackbuck, an animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Since then, the gangster’s gang has threatened him, demanding an apology for the incident or else face dire consequences. Bishnoi, currently imprisoned, has been vocal about his intentions toward Salman, raising the stakes for the actor.

    Recently, the Mumbai Traffic Police received alarming messages from the gang, demanding ₹5 crore from Salman for him to be “forgiven” by Bishnoi. The message included a stark warning that if he failed to comply, the consequences would be “worse than Baba Siddique,” who was tragically shot dead on October 12, 2024.

    ALSO READ Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wants his last moments to be on a movie set RTM

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals where he wants to spend his final moments; See details

    Salman Khan shoots Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka War amid Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats RTM

    Salman Khan shoots Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka War amid Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar loses control after heated argument with Avinash Mishra [WATCH] NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar loses control after heated argument with Avinash Mishra [WATCH]

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor NTI

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    Web series on Lawrence Bishnoi's life coming soon: First look and cast reveal coming soon RTM

    Web series on Lawrence Bishnoi’s life coming soon: First look and cast reveal coming soon

    Recent Stories

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk? dmn

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk?

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024 NTI

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men RTM

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep dmn

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH) snt

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon