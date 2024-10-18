Web series on Lawrence Bishnoi’s life coming soon: First look and cast reveal coming soon

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    The Indian Motion Pictures Association has officially approved the title of Jani Fire Fox Film Production House's upcoming web series, Lawrence - A Gangster Story. In this series, the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been at the center of a number of scandals recently, including the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, will be explored. 

    Jani Fire Fox, who is well-known for making movies based on true stories, aims to tell a compelling and realistic story of Lawrence Bishnoi, a man who has become well-known for his illegal activities both domestically and abroad. The new web series will be fully based on the life of Lawrence Bishnoi. It will showcase the transformation into an infamous gangster. 

    This series attempts to shed light on Lawrence Bishnoi's introduction into the criminal world as well as how his network and influence have expanded. His name has been associated with a number of controversial and frequently terrible situations. After Diwali, the first series poster and the actor playing Lawrence Bishnoi will be revealed.

    Amit Jani, the head of Jani Fire Fox's production business, shared this update and emphasized that his goal for Lawrence: A Gangster Story was to captivate viewers with yet another gripping, true-to-life tale. The production company had previously disclosed projects including Karachi to Noida, which showcases the remarkable story of Seema Haider and Sachin, and A Tailor Murder Story, which is based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu.

