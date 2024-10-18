Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar loses control after heated argument with Avinash Mishra [WATCH]

    In Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra clashed over food choices. Shilpa demanded non-vegetarian meals, but Avinash refused, causing her to cry amid rising tensions in the house.
     

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar loses control after heated argument with Avinash Mishra [WATCH] NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    As Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 continues to unfold, the drama and tension among the contestants are reaching new heights. In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, viewers got a glimpse of an intense argument between Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra, centered around food distribution in the house.

    The conflict began when Shilpa requested Avinash to provide non-vegetarian meals for those housemates who prefer it. Avinash, however, was not willing to comply and insisted on serving only the basic rations. He stated, “Nahi ma’am, wo nahi dunga. Main basic hi dunga. Aap veg bhi khaati hai na” (No, I won't give that to you, ma'am. I'll just give you the minimum amount. You eat veg too, right?). This remark did not sit well with Shilpa, prompting her to retort, “Main kya khaati hu, nahi khaati hu; that’s not your problem” (What I eat or don’t eat is not your problem).

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Their exchange quickly escalated, with Avinash accusing Shilpa of trying to curry favor with the other housemates. He expressed his frustration, saying, “Yahi bol raha tha. Exactly jo aap mere se karti hai na, good books mein aane ke liye baakiyon ke. Mere aap kabhi nahi aa payengi” (That’s what I was saying. Exactly what you do to me is trying to get in the good books of others. You are not going to be able to win my approval.)

    In response, Shilpa made it clear that her focus was not on pleasing Avinash. She stated firmly, “Vegetarian logo ke liye veg banega. Non veg logon ke liye non veg banega” (This is not why I came here for you. Vegetarians will have veg food. Non-vegetarians will have non-veg food).

    As tensions rose, Avinash declared that he would not serve food to anyone, which only added fuel to the fire. The argument culminated with Shilpa visibly upset, crying on the couch while being comforted by fellow contestants, including Chum Darang. This emotional outburst is just one of many moments that keep Bigg Boss 18 viewers on the edge of their seats.

    ALSO READ Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wants his last moments to be on a movie set RTM

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals where he wants to spend his final moments; See details

    Salman Khan purchases Rs 2 crore bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi NTI

    Salman Khan purchases ₹2 crore bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

    Salman Khan shoots Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka War amid Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats RTM

    Salman Khan shoots Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka War amid Lawrence Bishnoi gang threats

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor NTI

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    Web series on Lawrence Bishnoi's life coming soon: First look and cast reveal coming soon RTM

    Web series on Lawrence Bishnoi’s life coming soon: First look and cast reveal coming soon

    Recent Stories

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk? dmn

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk?

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024 NTI

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men RTM

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep dmn

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH) snt

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon