Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar loses control after heated argument with Avinash Mishra [WATCH]

As Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 continues to unfold, the drama and tension among the contestants are reaching new heights. In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, viewers got a glimpse of an intense argument between Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra, centered around food distribution in the house.

The conflict began when Shilpa requested Avinash to provide non-vegetarian meals for those housemates who prefer it. Avinash, however, was not willing to comply and insisted on serving only the basic rations. He stated, “Nahi ma’am, wo nahi dunga. Main basic hi dunga. Aap veg bhi khaati hai na” (No, I won't give that to you, ma'am. I'll just give you the minimum amount. You eat veg too, right?). This remark did not sit well with Shilpa, prompting her to retort, “Main kya khaati hu, nahi khaati hu; that’s not your problem” (What I eat or don’t eat is not your problem).

Their exchange quickly escalated, with Avinash accusing Shilpa of trying to curry favor with the other housemates. He expressed his frustration, saying, “Yahi bol raha tha. Exactly jo aap mere se karti hai na, good books mein aane ke liye baakiyon ke. Mere aap kabhi nahi aa payengi” (That’s what I was saying. Exactly what you do to me is trying to get in the good books of others. You are not going to be able to win my approval.)

In response, Shilpa made it clear that her focus was not on pleasing Avinash. She stated firmly, “Vegetarian logo ke liye veg banega. Non veg logon ke liye non veg banega” (This is not why I came here for you. Vegetarians will have veg food. Non-vegetarians will have non-veg food).

As tensions rose, Avinash declared that he would not serve food to anyone, which only added fuel to the fire. The argument culminated with Shilpa visibly upset, crying on the couch while being comforted by fellow contestants, including Chum Darang. This emotional outburst is just one of many moments that keep Bigg Boss 18 viewers on the edge of their seats.

