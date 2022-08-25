Is Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Pique expecting a child with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti? Details here

Months after Shakira and Gerard Pique's separation was announced, reports have now suggested that the Barcelona star is probably expecting a child with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira's former partner Gerard Pique has recently been open about his relationship with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, with the Barcelona star being photographed on a couple of occasions with his lady love. A few days ago, the couple were spotted at a wedding, and rumours now are rife that the Spanish footballer could be on his way to becoming a dad again, as his girlfriend is reportedly pregnant. Also read: Shakira and Gerard Pique separation: Money, not infidelity, the real reason?

Although there has been no confirmation from Gerard Pique or Clara Chia Marti, several international media houses are discussing a possible pregnancy. The news comes months after Colombian singer Shakira went public with her separation from the Barcelona defender. And Pique is no longer hiding Clara. They have been spotted kissing in public during a Dani Martin concert where the footballer's family was also present.

One of the final gatherings they went to was one of Pique's best friend's wedding in Costa Brava, Spain. Clara, wearing an orange striped dress, was with the player when they arrived, and photos published by Hola magazine have sparked rumours of pregnancy as a tiny baby bump can be seen. Also see: Pique and Clara at the wedding in Costa Brava

Raul de Molina remarked in the programme 'El gordo y la flaca' that the young woman's attire suggested Clara Chia Marti might be carrying Pique's child. "You can see like a little belly on her. This woman is thin, and you can see her belly", and one of his companions said the same: "Honestly, I can see her belly". To further the rumours about the Barcelona star's new girlfriend, they discussed the topic on the programme "Chisme no like," saying: Clarita looks like she has a tummy. Is a baby on the way? Is that possible?

Shakira and Pique split up approximately three months ago, and they have two children together: Milan and Sasha. The Colombian star wanted to move the children to Miami, but the football player was unwilling to accept her offer. Pique and Clara were able to conceal their relationship for some time now, but if the rumours of pregnancy are accurate, as the weeks and months pass, they won't be able to do so anymore. Also read: Did Shakira hire detectives to uncover Gerard Pique's infidelity? Details here

Earlier reports stated that Clara was a waitress in one of the clubs (reportedly La Traviesa) where Pique frequented along with Riqui Puig and other Barcelona teammates. The defender reportedly developed a crush on her immediately. Puig, his sister Carlota and girlfriend Gemma Iglesias were all part of Clara's gang and having her behind the bar reportedly gave them the privacy they needed.

