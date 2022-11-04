Gerard Pique retires: Shocked or unfazed? Here's how ex-girlfriend Shakira reacted

Spanish footballer and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement on Thursday, saying 'the moment has come to end this journey'. Here's how former girlfriend Shakira reacted to the sudden decision.

Spanish footballer and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced his sudden retirement on Thursday following an illustrious career, saying 'the moment has come to end this journey'. The 35-year-old, who hit the headlines earlier this year following his shock separation from former girlfriend Shakira, took to Twitter to add, "Saturday's match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou." Also read: Gerard Pique announces retirement from football at 35; tributes pour in

Pique hangs up his boots with four Champions League titles and the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euros with Spain. At the showpiece event in South Africa, the defender met with sensational 'Waka Waka' singer Shakira, and their romance blossomed from that moment. The Colombian singer also sang the official anthem at the 2010 World Cup closing ceremony, following which Spain defeated Netherlands 1-0 to clinch the coveted title. However, earlier this year, they ended their relationship, and the footballer is now dating Clara Chia Marti.

In his retirement announcement, Pique shared a video clip of watching images of himself as a small boy wearing the Catalan club's jersey or chasing legendary stars for their autographs. "I wanted to tell you that I've decided the moment has come to end this journey. There is no other team after Barca. I'm going to become a super fan. I'll be supporting the team and pass on my love for Barca to my son. And sooner or later, I'll be back," he said. Also read: Did Shakira split with Pique because of his affair with Clara Chia Marti? Singer breaks her silence

An instant reaction to Pique's retirement announcement is to see how his former girlfriend Shakira responded. The Colombian singer, who is said to have been through a bitter separation after learning about the Spaniard's alleged affair with Clara Chia Marti, remained unfazed and continued promoting her new single, Monotonia.

"MONOTONIA 🫀 DETRÁS DE CÁMARAS 🎥 Ya disponible en mi canal de YouTube! Behind the Scenes now available on my YouTube channel!" wrote Shakira on Instagram, along with a video clip. The singer's latest single in collaboration with Ozuna speaks about the rupture of what seemed to be a perfect relationship, leaving fans to wonder if the song is meant for Pique. "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault/ It was monotony's fault/ I never said anything but it hurt/ I knew this would happen," she croons in the song. WATCH: Monotonia's behind the scene video shared by Shakira

