Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gerard Pique retires: Shocked or unfazed? Here's how ex-girlfriend Shakira reacted

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    Spanish footballer and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement on Thursday, saying 'the moment has come to end this journey'. Here's how former girlfriend Shakira reacted to the sudden decision.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish footballer and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced his sudden retirement on Thursday following an illustrious career, saying 'the moment has come to end this journey'. The 35-year-old, who hit the headlines earlier this year following his shock separation from former girlfriend Shakira, took to Twitter to add, "Saturday's match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou."

    Also read: Gerard Pique announces retirement from football at 35; tributes pour in

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Pique hangs up his boots with four Champions League titles and the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euros with Spain. At the showpiece event in South Africa, the defender met with sensational 'Waka Waka' singer Shakira, and their romance blossomed from that moment. The Colombian singer also sang the official anthem at the 2010 World Cup closing ceremony, following which Spain defeated Netherlands 1-0 to clinch the coveted title. However, earlier this year, they ended their relationship, and the footballer is now dating Clara Chia Marti.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In his retirement announcement, Pique shared a video clip of watching images of himself as a small boy wearing the Catalan club's jersey or chasing legendary stars for their autographs. "I wanted to tell you that I've decided the moment has come to end this journey. There is no other team after Barca. I'm going to become a super fan. I'll be supporting the team and pass on my love for Barca to my son. And sooner or later, I'll be back," he said.

    Also read: Did Shakira split with Pique because of his affair with Clara Chia Marti? Singer breaks her silence

    Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

    An instant reaction to Pique's retirement announcement is to see how his former girlfriend Shakira responded. The Colombian singer, who is said to have been through a bitter separation after learning about the Spaniard's alleged affair with Clara Chia Marti, remained unfazed and continued promoting her new single, Monotonia. 

    Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

    "MONOTONIA 🫀 DETRÁS DE CÁMARAS 🎥 Ya disponible en mi canal de YouTube! Behind the Scenes now available on my YouTube channel!" wrote Shakira on Instagram, along with a video clip. The singer's latest single in collaboration with Ozuna speaks about the rupture of what seemed to be a perfect relationship, leaving fans to wonder if the song is meant for Pique. "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault/ It was monotony's fault/ I never said anything but it hurt/ I knew this would happen," she croons in the song.

    WATCH: Monotonia's behind the scene video shared by Shakira

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Shakira and Pique have two children, and while it appears that the footballer has moved on from his 11-year-long relationship with the singer, it appears that the pop sensation is still reeling under pain of separation. Regardless, fans of the Barcelona defender will miss the Spaniard when the country participates in the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown drb

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report RBA

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film (Video) RBA

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires drb

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

    Recent Stories

    Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution - Abhinav Bindra

    'Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution' - Abhinav Bindra

    Gujarat Election: Arvind Kejriwal names Isudan Gadhvi as AAP chief ministerial face

    Arvind Kejriwal names Isudan Gadhvi as Gujarat AAP CM face

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown drb

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

    Delhi a gas chamber, CM's intent and integrity is polluted: BJP slams Kejriwal over pollution - adt

    'Delhi a gas chamber, CM's intent and integrity is polluted': BJP slams Kejriwal over pollution

    Skincare Tips: Detoxify your skin by using these 5 kitchen ingredients sur

    Skincare Tips: Detoxify your skin by using these 5 kitchen ingredients

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon