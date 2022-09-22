Did Shakira split with Pique because of his affair with Clara Chia Marti? Singer breaks her silence

Iconic Colombian singer Shakira has finally broken her silence on her split from Spanish footballer Gerard Pique following allegations of his infidelity.

The Shakira-Gerard Pique separation was perhaps one of the most high-profile splits in recent times, and allegations of the Spanish footballer's infidelity hogged the headlines worldwide. Breaking her silence for the first time, the 'Waka Waka' singer has described her separation from the Barcelona defender as 'incredibly difficult' in her first interview since the couple of 11 years parted ways. Also read: Before Gerard Pique, did Shakira have a secret affair with tennis great Rafael Nadal? Details here

In the latest cover interview for Elle's October 2022 issues, the 45-year-old Colombian singer stated that she purposefully 'remained quiet' since her split with Pique first made headlines in early June.

"Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I've ever addressed this situation in an interview," Shakira told Elle. "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

Shakira and the Barcelona star's separation surprised fans though they were never married. The two have two children: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The sensational singer also famously wrote her 2017 hit' Me Enamoré' about the Spanish football icon. During their romance, the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer and Pique lived in Barcelona so that the latter could continue playing for the La Liga giants, though moving to the United States would have been a better option for the singer's career. Also read: Is Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Pique expecting a child with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti? Details here

"And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," Shakira told Elle. "Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

Shakira and Pique's high-profile separation was soon followed by reports of the Barcelona defender's alleged affair with 23-year-old student Clara Chia Marti. However, neither had addressed the allegations that the footballer cheated on the singer near the conclusion of their relationship. In recent times, Pique and his new lady love have, however, been pictured sharing romantic moments with the two, even seen kissing at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia last month. Also read: Did Shakira hire detectives to uncover Gerard Pique's infidelity? Details here

"I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment—everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family," Shakira told Elle of her ex's new romance. Also see: Pique and Clara at the wedding in Costa Brava

Shakira is coping with her breakup from her longtime boyfriend, Pique, as well as a problem with tax evasion and her father's condition (he had a bad fall in June and was rushed to the hospital). "Yeah. I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It's really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents' separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point. But no, it's real," the Colombian singer said.

"And what's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I've been fighting on different fronts," Shakira added. "Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse." Also see: Who is Suzy Cortez? Ultra-hot Brazilian model claiming Pique asked her 'butt size'

