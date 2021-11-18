  • Facebook
    From Krishna Shroff looking hot in crop top, Tara Sutaria slaying in shorts; celebs were spotted here

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 11:21 PM IST
    Today a lot of stars like Tara Sutaria, Krishna Shroff and many others were papped in Mumbai. Check out their exclusive photos here.

    Krishna Shroff's brother Tiger Shroff is the one who always hogs the limelight for his fitness and dance clips. But today, it looks like Tiger's brother Krishna is breaking the internet. Jackie Shroff's daughter was spotted visiting a clinic in Bandra. She looked hot in a white crop top which showed off her washboard abs. The diva wore a sky blue denim and teamed it up with a black mask.

    Tiger's sister looked hot in the photo. Her sexy look would surely make millions of men go weak on their knees. She is edgy and is also known for her bold avatar.

    For the uninitiated, Krishna is into fitness and is very famous on social media. She was reportedly previously dating Eban Hyams, and fans were in awe of their cute photos. 

    Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai today. She looked cute as she was seen visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.
     

    On the other side, power couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia were spotted at the anniversary party of Aayush and Arpita. Aren't they looking cute?

    Salman Khan's siter Arpita Khan was spotted outside her residence today. Her husband Aayush Sharma will be next seen in the movie Antim: The Final Truth, opposite Salman Khan.
     

