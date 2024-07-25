Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani re-elected to International Olympic Committee calls it 'pride' moment

Nita Ambani has once again made the country proud with her global endeavors as she has always made significant contributions to the worlds of philanthropy, athletics, entertainment, and much more. Nita Ambani has always drawn attention to her efforts to promote Indian culture on a global scale, in addition to managing her own family. Nita Ambani has once again given us reason to applaud her achievements. As the 2024 Paris Olympics prepare to begin, the 142nd session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was convened in Paris. Nita Mukesh Ambani was re-elected to the International Olympic Committee before the opening ceremony. The decision was formally communicated by the International Olympic Committee. Nita Ambani was elected because she is a notable Indian philanthropist and the founder of the Reliance Foundation.

Nita Ambani expressed her thanks for the re-election

Following the official announcement, Nita Ambani thanked the International Olympic Committee for their assistance. At the same time, she made it clear that her re-election reflected India's growing prominence in the global sports environment.

When did Nita Ambani join IOC

Nita Ambani joined the IOC for the first time in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. She was India's first woman to join the IOC and has made significant strides in advancing the country's sporting objectives. She even played a key role in holding the IOC's first session in Mumbai in over 40 years, in 2023.

Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation. It is a key body that promotes the growth of sports in the country. Given its long-standing connection with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Reliance Foundation will open an India House at the Paris Olympics in 2024. This is the first time an India House will serve as a "home away from home" for athletes. It is a significant milestone in India's Olympic path.

