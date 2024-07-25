Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How Health Insurance in India is Adapting to Senior Citizens' Needs

    Recent reforms in health insurance for senior citizens plans in India have assisted the elderly. Read to learn more. 

    How Health Insurance in India is Adapting to Senior Citizens' Needs
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 9:18 PM IST

    The healthcare needs of a senior citizen and that of a young individual are quite different. The former requires more extensive medical coverage. This is because elderly individuals are more prone to diseases, age-related or otherwise. Since their immunity power diminishes with age, even minor ailments can turn into something serious. 

    Moreover, in today's busy lifestyle and polluted atmosphere, falling ill is a common event. Senior citizens are becoming easy targets of lifestyle diseases and other ailments as they try to keep up with the modern way of life. In India, health insurance for senior citizens has undergone various changes to align with their needs in today's day and age. This article explains the same for better comprehension. 

    IRDAI Amendments

    Following are some significant changes related to health insurance for senior citizens, as per IRDAI. 

    Age Restriction Removed

    The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has removed the term "65 years" from a major clause concerning health insurance in India. Previously, insurance providers were mandated to offer insurance to individuals until the age of 65. But after this new rule came into effect on 1 April 2024, this age limit no longer exists. 

    Insurance companies can now offer their products to all age groups. It is important to understand that this is not a mandatory law. An insurance company can choose not to offer insurance or include new products. It depends on their willingness. 

    Lesser Waiting Time

    Another major change is that the waiting time for pre-existing conditions has been reduced. Previously, senior individuals had to wait for four years. According to the recent amendment, it has been reduced to a maximum of three years.

    Better Coverage

    The new rules also encourage insurance providers to improve the range of coverage choices offered by senior health insurance policies. Higher insurance maximums, coverage for a wider range of ailments, including mental health issues, and the incorporation of complementary therapies like homeopathy and Ayurveda are some examples of this. Thanks to these improvements, seniors will have access to comprehensive healthcare services.

    Understanding the Implications 

    While there were insurance plans for senior citizens over 65, the options were limited. This was disadvantageous since senior citizens are more in need of health insurance. Most elderly individuals depend on their children, retirement savings, or pension. Given the constant rising cost of daily essentials, a sudden medical expense can be quite a financial burden. 

    The decision made by IRDAI is anticipated to significantly affect senior health insurance. Insurance providers would have to develop customised plans that cater to this group's requirements, such as coverage for pre-existing medical issues. Based on the new rule, seniors will now have easier access to high-quality healthcare.

    Senior citizens must undergo a complete medical examination to purchase new health insurance coverage. Policies with pre-existing health issues will have higher rates. If the underwriting procedure reveals a high risk based on the medical examination findings, the insurer is entitled to refuse a health insurance policy. 

    Conclusion

    As India adapts to the specific needs of senior citizens regarding healthcare, the new rules by IRDAI have come across as promising steps. It aims to improve health coverage, lower costs, and increase insurance accessibility, which is a positive move. Senior citizens who comprehend and use these new regulations can better manage their health insurance options, improving their health and financial stability as they age.

