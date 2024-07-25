Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal's film has love and betrayal

The film's trailer focuses on the themes of love, desire, deception, betrayal, survival, and the introduction of a new character played by Sunny Kaushal.

On Thursday, the makers launched the interesting teaser for Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal's highly anticipated film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The film, directed by Jayprad Desai and scripted by Kanika Dhillon, promises to delve further into the lives of Taapsee and Vikrant, who play star-crossed lovers. The trailer focuses on the themes of love, desire, deception, betrayal, survival, and the introduction of a new character played by Sunny Kaushal. It also provides a glimpse of Rani (Taapsee) and Rishu (Vikrant) attempting to leave their tumultuous past behind, only to become entangled in a web of new challenges. As they attempt to live a peaceful life after escaping, the presence of Abhimanyu (Sunny) disrupts their intentions.

The trailer

What's new

Jimmy Shergill is also a new addition to the impressive cast. He will appear as Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, a new cop with a personal vengeance who is out to expose Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. The primary actors' characters return to old, twisted ways of being together, doubting who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every corner.

Also read: Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's release date

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a follow-up to the successful romantic pulpy thriller Haseen Dillruba, which debuted in 2021. It became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix that year, hitting the top ten in 22 countries. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is due to premiere on Netflix on August 9.

About the film

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films co-produced this film.

Latest Videos