Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal's film has love and betrayal

    The film's trailer focuses on the themes of love, desire, deception, betrayal, survival, and the introduction of a new character played by Sunny Kaushal.

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal's film has love and betrayal RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    On Thursday, the makers launched the interesting teaser for Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal's highly anticipated film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The film, directed by Jayprad Desai and scripted by Kanika Dhillon, promises to delve further into the lives of Taapsee and Vikrant, who play star-crossed lovers. The trailer focuses on the themes of love, desire, deception, betrayal, survival, and the introduction of a new character played by Sunny Kaushal. It also provides a glimpse of Rani (Taapsee) and Rishu (Vikrant) attempting to leave their tumultuous past behind, only to become entangled in a web of new challenges. As they attempt to live a peaceful life after escaping, the presence of Abhimanyu (Sunny) disrupts their intentions.

    The trailer

    What's new

    Jimmy Shergill is also a new addition to the impressive cast. He will appear as Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, a new cop with a personal vengeance who is out to expose Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. The primary actors' characters return to old, twisted ways of being together, doubting who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every corner.

    Also read: Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's release date

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a follow-up to the successful romantic pulpy thriller Haseen Dillruba, which debuted in 2021. It became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix that year, hitting the top ten in 22 countries. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is due to premiere on Netflix on August 9.

    About the film

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films co-produced this film. 

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 5:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik saved; Vishal Pandey evicted from house? Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik saved; Vishal Pandey evicted from house? Read on

    Nagendra Honeymoons: Reasons to watch Kani Kusruti, Suraj Venjaramoodu's web series on Disney+ Hotstar RBA

    Nagendran’s Honeymoons: Reasons to watch Kani Kusruti, Suraj Venjaramoodu's web series on Disney+ Hotstar

    Karnataka High Court issues notice to actor Yash starrer TOXIC for movie set in forest area vkp

    Karnataka HC issues notice to actor Yash starrer 'TOXIC' for movie set in forest area

    Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani re-elected to International Olympic Committee calls it 'pride' moment RKK

    Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani re-elected to International Olympic Committee calls it 'pride' moment

    WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gives a GLARE at airhostess as she accidently slips juice on her outfit RKK

    WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gives a STARE to airhostess as she accidentally spills juice on her outfit

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh CM draws parallel between Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and Jagan Mohan Reddy (WATCH) snt

    Andhra Pradesh CM draws parallel between Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and Jagan Mohan Reddy (WATCH)

    SEXY photos: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan reveals cleavage in SUPER HOT photos [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY photos: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan reveals cleavage in SUPER HOT photos [PICTURES]

    Mutual funds investment: 7 top things to know before starting a SIP gcw

    Mutual funds investment: 7 top things to know before starting a SIP

    Investment Banker to CA-7 highest paying bank jobs in India RBA EAI

    Investment Banker to CA-7 highest paying bank jobs in India

    Renukaswamy murder case Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan request for homemade meals citing THESE reasons vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Bengaluru court rejects actor Darshan's plea for homemade meals citing THESE reasons

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future' AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan' Gulam Nabi zia reporter anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan'

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon