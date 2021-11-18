Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, who will get hitched first? Read the details here

There are talks that cousin brothers Ranbir Kapoor and Adar Jain are planning to marry their partners – Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria. But which brother will be marrying his ladylove first? Is it Ranbir or is it Adar? Find out the details here.

Looks like it is officially a shaadi time in Bollywood as news of couples tying the knot are constantly making headlines. From Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s recently held marriage to wedding rumours about Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt, Bollywood is abuzz with the couples deciding to take their relationships on the next level.

Adding to the list of Bollywood jodis getting hitched this year are Tara Sutaria and Adar Jain. Gossip mills suggest that before elder (cousin) brother Ranbir Kapoor takes the plunge with Alia Bhatt, Adar Jain is all set to marry his ladylove, Tara Sutaria.

According to a report of Bollywood Life, Tara Sutaria and Adar Jain took the decision about their wedding on their recent trip to Goa. If that turns out to be true, then Adar Jain will be marrying Tara Sutaria, before Ranbir Kapoor marries Alia Bhatt. There are talks that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may get married by the Summer of 2022.

While there is no official confirmation on either of the marriages yet from the couples, it is their pictures on social media that is keeping us hooked. Meanwhile, the ‘Student of The Year 2’ actress, Tara Sutaria, will turn a year older as she celebrates her birthday on Thursday, November 19.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the film ‘Tadap’. She will next be seen once again opposite her ‘Student of the Year 2’ co-star Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti 2’. There are many other films lined up for the actress at the moment. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria’s beau, Adar Jain was last seen in ‘Hello Charlie’ a comedy film featuring Jakie Shroff in the lead.

