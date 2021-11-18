  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, who will get hitched first? Read the details here

    There are talks that cousin brothers Ranbir Kapoor and Adar Jain are planning to marry their partners – Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria. But which brother will be marrying his ladylove first? Is it Ranbir or is it Adar? Find out the details here.

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, who will get hitched first? Read the details here drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 8:47 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Looks like it is officially a shaadi time in Bollywood as news of couples tying the knot are constantly making headlines. From Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s recently held marriage to wedding rumours about Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt, Bollywood is abuzz with the couples deciding to take their relationships on the next level. 

    Adding to the list of Bollywood jodis getting hitched this year are Tara Sutaria and Adar Jain. Gossip mills suggest that before elder (cousin) brother Ranbir Kapoor takes the plunge with Alia Bhatt, Adar Jain is all set to marry his ladylove, Tara Sutaria. 

    According to a report of Bollywood Life, Tara Sutaria and Adar Jain took the decision about their wedding on their recent trip to Goa. If that turns out to be true, then Adar Jain will be marrying Tara Sutaria, before Ranbir Kapoor marries Alia Bhatt. There are talks that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may get married by the Summer of 2022.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding update: The couple are getting engaged in Rajasthan (Read on)

    While there is no official confirmation on either of the marriages yet from the couples, it is their pictures on social media that is keeping us hooked. Meanwhile, the ‘Student of The Year 2’ actress, Tara Sutaria, will turn a year older as she celebrates her birthday on Thursday, November 19. 

    Tara Sutaria was last seen in the film ‘Tadap’. She will next be seen once again opposite her ‘Student of the Year 2’ co-star Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti 2’. There are many other films lined up for the actress at the moment. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria’s beau, Adar Jain was last seen in ‘Hello Charlie’ a comedy film featuring Jakie Shroff in the lead.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor’s photo as her phone’s screen saver? Find out the details inside

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 8:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here drb

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here

    Smriti Irani looks unrecognisable in recent post, check it out SCJ

    Smriti Irani looks unrecognisable in recent post, check it out

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

    Thalapathy Vijay's residence receives bomb threat: Report SCJ

    Thalapathy Vijay's residence receives bomb threat: Report

    Adhyayan Suman reacts to Avanie Joshi Bollywood debut song Kuch Pal Saath here is what he said drb

    Adhyayan Suman reacts to Avanie Joshi's Bollywood debut song ‘Kuch Pal Saath’, here is what he said

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening 1st T20I by 5 wickets-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening T20I by 5 wickets

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here drb

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government

    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here SCJ

    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here

    Smriti Irani looks unrecognisable in recent post, check it out SCJ

    Smriti Irani looks unrecognisable in recent post, check it out

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon