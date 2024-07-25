Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik saved; Vishal Pandey evicted from house? Read on

Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria are up for eviction in this week’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria are this week’s nominees for eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Recent speculation suggests that Vishal Pandey might be eliminated in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. An accidental post by Jio Cinema on their official X handle initially revealed that Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria would be saved from eviction, while Vishal Pandey was expected to exit the show. The post was later deleted.

Although there has been no official confirmation of Vishal's eviction, the premature announcement has sparked outrage among viewers. Many took to their X handles to express their discontent, labeling the potential eviction as "unfair" and accusing the show's producers of being "biased."

Actress Sameeksha Sud, a close friend of Vishal, expressed her concerns on social media, hoping that the report was false. She emphasized Vishal’s worthiness to remain on the show, stating that the show should feature "decent people, not criminals."

Bhavin Bhanushali echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the show’s decision-making process. He expressed his disapproval of the show's treatment of Vishal, suggesting that evicting him under these circumstances would mark a significant lapse in the show’s integrity. He also implied that the show would regain respect by eliminating what he referred to as "criminals" like Armaan instead.

YouTuber Aliya Hamidi also voiced her dissatisfaction with the show’s potential decision. She mentioned that if Vishal were evicted, it would lead to a loss of faith in the show’s fairness. She expressed concern that such a move might deter respected artists from participating in future seasons.

Since joining Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey has garnered attention, particularly following a conflict with Armaan Malik. The altercation began after Armaan’s first wife, Payal, claimed Vishal had admitted to liking Kritika and feeling remorseful about it. Vishal countered that his words were misinterpreted, which led to Armaan’s outburst and physical confrontation.

As Bigg Boss OTT 3 approaches its grand finale, expected around August 2, there has yet to be an official confirmation of the date.

