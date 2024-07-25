Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nagendran’s Honeymoons: Reasons to watch Kani Kusruti, Suraj Venjaramoodu's web series on Disney+ Hotstar

    The web series Nagendran’s Honeymoon's premise centres on Nagendran, a man who aspires to be wealthy. Directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, it is currently trending on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Read this article to learn more about the web series.

    Nagendra Honeymoons: Reasons to watch Kani Kusruti, Suraj Venjaramoodu's web series on Disney+ Hotstar RBA
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    OTT has opened up new opportunities for the Indian film business. OTT platforms have helped some directors achieve stardom. Today, we'll discuss one such online series that supposedly attracted viewers with its unusual tale. The series we're talking about is Nagendran's Honeymoons. Nithin Renji Panicker directed the web series, which is now trending on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. 

    The series is set in 1978 by Thiruvananthapuram and Vellayani. The plot concentrates upon Nagendran's life. The man want to make a lot of money but is unable to do so since he is too lazy to work. To realise his desire, Nagendran decides to marry. 

    He marries five ladies of varying ages and qualities. The story begins by showing Nagendran living with his mother. He lives off his mother's money and does not desire to work.

    Following several amusing moments, Nagendran is shown conversing with his friend Soman, a broker and artist. One day, their long-time buddy Paulos returns from Kuwait. Nagendran is compelled to visit the nation after seeing him. Paulos pledges to assist him find work there and instructs Nagendran to save some money for the visa. 

    This makes Nagendran difficult since he hesitates to approach his mother for such a large sum of money. Then Nagendran and Soman explore strategies to raise funds. Nagendran then chooses to marry a girl and demand a dowry in order to receive the needed amount. After the marriage, he discovers that the girl has no money and so begins looking for a woman who can afford a large sum of money as dowry. 

    Then he marries another girl, but the plot fails again. Nagendran continues to follow his objective by marrying other ladies. The tale of the series continues as he devises strategies to escape being apprehended by authorities for marrying five women.

    The web series is now popular on OTT. Both crowds and critics widely lauded the performances. The director's original tale highlighted the culture and lifestyle of the people of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Suraj Venjaramoodu represents Nagendran. The series also incorporates well-known artists such as Kani Kusruti, Grace Antony, Shweta Menon, Alexander Prasanth, and Pramod Velliyanad. 

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 3:58 PM IST
