'Felt like I was going to die': Jennifer Lopez recalls her 'biggest heartbreak' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck earlier became the talk of the town after the duo announced their wedding followed by unveiling glimpses from the ceremonies. The singer spoke out about her former break-up with Ben Affleck while revealing that her new record chronicled their revived relationship as she prepared to release her new album, "This Is Me". Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited in 2021 and made their love official after being apart for 17 years. Later, the couple secretly wed in Las Vegas and then organised an extravagant wedding ceremony in Georgia. In a new interview with Apple Music 1, Lopez recalled the pain she felt after the duo ended their first engagement in 2004. She also spoke about her inspiration of the new album.

"It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die," Lopez told the host. The diva admits throughout the interview that she has been in pain in the past but has always made an effort to hide it. She said, "I was in such pain for such a long time, and my method of surviving was by working more and suppressing that aspect of myself." However, Lopez has since found a happy ending to her unfulfilled romance after reigniting it with Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez opened up about her inspiration behind the new record, and it is none other than the love of her life Ben Affleck. Lopez further revealed how much love serves as an inspiration in her life as she hasn't made a record like that since then. "When I am in love is when I am inspired and I was so inspired that I have not made a record like that since then," she explained.