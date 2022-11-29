Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Felt like I was going to die': Jennifer Lopez recalls her 'biggest heartbreak' with Ben Affleck

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 1:16 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez is all set to drop her new album titled This Is Me…Now. The singer revealed her husband Ben Affleck has influenced the album. She recently spoke about her separation from Ben Affleck 20 years ago as she releases her new album.
     

    Image: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck earlier became the talk of the town after the duo announced their wedding followed by unveiling glimpses from the ceremonies. The singer spoke out about her former break-up with Ben Affleck while revealing that her new record chronicled their revived relationship as she prepared to release her new album, "This Is Me".

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited in 2021 and made their love official after being apart for 17 years. Later, the couple secretly wed in Las Vegas and then organised an extravagant wedding ceremony in Georgia.

    In a new interview with Apple Music 1, Lopez recalled the pain she felt after the duo ended their first engagement in 2004. She also spoke about her inspiration of the new album.

    Also Read | Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez trolled for flaunting curves in 'million dollar' dress at Vegas casino

    "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die," Lopez told the host.

    The diva admits throughout the interview that she has been in pain in the past but has always made an effort to hide it. She said, "I was in such pain for such a long time, and my method of surviving was by working more and suppressing that aspect of myself." However, Lopez has since found a happy ending to her unfulfilled romance after reigniting it with Ben Affleck.

    Jennifer Lopez opened up about her inspiration behind the new record, and it is none other than the love of her life Ben Affleck. 

    Lopez further revealed how much love serves as an inspiration in her life as she hasn’t made a record like that since then. “When I am in love is when I am inspired and I was so inspired that I have not made a record like that since then,” she explained.

    Also Read | Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty hits the gym after recovering from her leg injury- WATCH VIDEO

    “I was like it is time for me to make another record and the reason is that I want to capture this moment in time because it is even better than the first time,” she added. 

    Jennifer Lopez’s last album titled A.K.A was released back in 2014. Since then, she has solely put out stand-alone tracks, such as US with Skrillex and Dinero with Cardi B and DJ Khaled. Just prior to the release of her third studio album, Lopez started her highly publicised romance with Ben Affleck; at the time, the couple was also engaged but called off their engagement.

    Also Read | Katrina Kaif SEXY video, pictures: Actress shares some heads turning photos in saree-WATCH

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files' AJR

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

    His personal opinion... Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who called Kashmir Files 'vulgar' - adt

    'His personal opinion..' Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who slammed Kashmir Files

    YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED Israel envoy Naor Gilon scathing open letter to countryman who called 'Kashmir Files' vulgar

    'YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED...' Israel envoy's scathing open letter to countryman who called 'Kashmir Files' vulgar

    Israel s envoy disagrees with Israeli filmmaker who called 'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar movie - adt

    Israel's envoy disagrees with Israeli filmmaker who called 'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar movie

    Prabhas bonds with Suriya over delicious home-cooked food; here's what Jai Bhim has to say RBA

    Prabhas bonds with Suriya over delicious home-cooked food; here's what Jai Bhim has to say

    Recent Stories

    football FA Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw: Liverpool drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers/Wolves; Manchester City faces Chelsea-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw: Liverpool drawn against Wolverhampton; City faces Chelsea

    WHO announces 'mpox' as synonym for Moonkeypox; check details - adt

    WHO announces 'mpox' as synonym for Monkeypox; check details

    Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar' AJR

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab - adt

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab

    Recent Videos

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon