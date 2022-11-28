Katrina Kaif SEXY video, pictures: Actress shares some heads turning photos in saree-WATCH

Katrina Kaif in a grey sequined saree with stunning makeup will definitely be the 'picture of the day'; fans are going gaga over her looks.

With her stunning looks, Katrina Kaif undoubtedly understands how to turn attention. The actress's knack for dress never fails to astound and silence her admirers. Fans like her for her simplicity and flair, and they are always enamoured with her appearance.

In a pink salwar kameez, the actress was recently sighted at the Mumbai airport on her way to Jodhpur for a wedding event. We bet you won't be able to take your eyes off the Jagga Jasoos actress in today's Instagram post, where she is seen wearing a greyish saree and looking stunningly beautiful. (WATCH VIDEO)

Katrina Kaif posted a few images of herself looking lovely in a saree on her Instagram page. She is seen donning a sequined translucent saree in a greyish-silver colour. She matched it with a similar-coloured blouse that features a princess cut neck and a sequined strap.

The actress has left her neck bare but accessorised with a large Jhumka, a bracelet, and an open bun of hair. Her slightly smokey eyes and dewy cosmetics only serve to enhance her already stunning appearance.

When posting these images, Katrina used the phrase "Aaj Ka din" and a white love emoji. We are eager to watch Vicky Kaushal's response as his husband.

