Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty hits the gym after recovering from her leg injury- WATCH VIDEO

No other Bollywood star can compete with Shilpa Shetty's ability to impart health objectives to her followers and fans regarding fitness and yoga. After sustaining a leg injury on the set of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, found herself in a pickle. Based on her most recent Instagram post, the 47-year-old actress is nearly fully recovered at this point and appears to be back in her element.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself working on a gym machine. Wearing a gym wear and matching sneakers, the video captured segments of her leg workout.

Her caption, inundated with Monday motivation, read, “No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to STEP UP and face it. On that note, my #MondayMotivation today comes from my post-injury recovery with the ‘Step Up’ glute-activator exercise. It activates and strengthens the glute & leg muscles; and is really good for Prehab and Rehab. I’ve used the Wunda Chair for the perfect form."

Continuing about her recovery process, Shilpa Shetty further added, “As I recover from the Left Tibial Plateau Fracture in my left knee, @yashmeenchauhan & I are taking it easy. Hence, I’ve performed this routine with a more Upright stance. The Upright stance will be gentle on the knee at this stage. Unilateral exercises like these are important as they help with strengthening the weaker side and bring it up, so there is no muscular imbalance especially during the recovery period post an injury😌👊 I did 4 sets of 12 - 15 reps on my left leg and 2 sets on the right leg. Let nothing pull you down. If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains💪"

Talking about the movie, Shilpa Shetty will be seen next, Indian Police Force, which Rohit Shetty both directed and produced, pays homage to the selfless devotion, unwavering dedication, and intense patriotism of police personnel across the nation who risk everything in the line of duty to keep everyone safe. Siddharth Malhotra, a superstar in Bollywood, will also appear on the programme.