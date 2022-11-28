Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez trolled for flaunting curves in 'million dollar' dress at Vegas casino

While Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament, his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is spending time in Las Vegas. The model recently posted photographs from her trip to a casino as she flaunted her curves in a 'million dollar' outfit.

Also read: SEXY Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts voluptuous body, toned legs in Las Vegas

Georgina Rodriguez shared photographs of herself playing slots in Vegas as she flaunted her curves in a body-hugging outfit with dollar bills printed all over. She accessorised her look with matching knee-length boots, a silver handbag and shades to add to the glamour quotient.

In the caption of her post, Georgina Rodriguez gave a shout out to the clothing company she was modelling for. The 28-year-old also posted dollar bill emojis to the caption. Also read: Is wedding on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Portugal icon gives ultimate response

Georgina Rodriguez's outfit is by luxury Swiss fashion brand Vetements, which describes the outfit as, "Long Vetements fitted dress in stretch viscose jersey with all-over "Million Dollar" print, featuring a wrap design with crossover neckline, oversized shoulders and side vent. Long sleeves with integrated gloves and invisible zip at cuffs."

The 'million dollar' dress by Vetements, which costs 2,094 US dollars, is perhaps the most befitting outfit for Georgina Rodriguez's trip to a casino in Vegas, as the model enjoys trying her hand at different 'wheel of fortune' slot machines. Also see: Sexy pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez mesmerised in shades of blue

In one of the photographs posted, Georgina Rodriguez poses in front of Las Vegas' iconic Hard Rock cafe. Fans flooded the model's Instagram update with red hearts and fire emojis, while a few haters trolled the 28-year-old celebrity. "I don't think the world needs another Kim Kardashian," noted one troller.

