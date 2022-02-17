  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Farhan Akhtar’s residence is decked up in pretty colours ahead of his wedding with actor Shibani Dandekar. Anushka Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty arrive for the pre-wedding festivity.

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins drb

    Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Wedding celebrations for Bollywood’s multi-faceted director-actor Farhan Akhtar has begun as he is all geared up to marry is his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Farhan’s residence in Mumbai has been decked up in beautiful bright colours as guests have started arriving to attend the couple’s Mehendi ceremony.

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins drb

    Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are expected to tie the know on Saturday, February 19, reportedly. While Shibani comes from a Maharashtrian family, the two will reportedly have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. Their wedding ceremony will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala, near Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins drb

    Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Shibani Dandekar’s sisters – Anushka Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar will be by the side of the bride-to-be at all the functions. Anushka Dandekar arrived in style, draping a lime-yellow saree with silver work and frills on it.

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins drb

    Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Bollywood actor rhea Chakraborty was seen arriving at Farhan Akhtar’s residence on Thursday for their Mehendi ceremony. Rhea wore a yellow lehenga for the pre-wedding festivities of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar that have kick-started with their Mehendi ceremony.

    ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins drb

    Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Earlier, Farhan Akhtar’s father, Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding. He had said that the wedding list will be short, since it is the time of a pandemic, adding that wedding planners have been hired to take care of all the preparations and arrangements.

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins drb

    Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had been in a relationship for a few years now. Their relationship started in the year 2018. The couple often shares cosy pictures on social media, dropping some aww moments for their followers.

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins drb

    Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

    This will be Farhan Akhtar’s second marriage. got a divorce from his first wife, Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters from their 17 years of marriage. They announced their separation in 2016.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kriti Sanon look from Bachchhan Paandey Myra Devekar revealed drb

    Kriti Sanon’s look from Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Myra Devekar’, revealed

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson goes nude, flaunts her gold bracelets (Pictures) RCB

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson's latest pictures are about Gold and New York

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Recent Stories

    Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar never watches his son Arjun play; here's why-ayh

    Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar never watches his son Arjun play; here's why

    What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) that claimed Bappi Lahiri's life? Here's what the doctor says RCB

    Explained: What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea? OSA claimed Bappi Lahiri's life

    All Channi said is Punjabis should run Punjab: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Channi's 'bhaiye' comment - ADT

    'All Channi said is Punjabis should run Punjab': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Channi's 'bhaiye' comment

    Karnataka HM warns: 'Today it is about hijab, tomorrow they may seek syllabus change'-dnm

    Karnataka HM warns: 'Today it is about hijab, tomorrow they may seek syllabus change'

    Made in India Tejas, the show-stopper at Singapore airshow 2022

    'Made in India' Tejas, the show-stopper at Singapore airshow 2022

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon