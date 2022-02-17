Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: All you need to know about their wedding as Mehendi ceremony begins

Farhan Akhtar’s residence is decked up in pretty colours ahead of his wedding with actor Shibani Dandekar. Anushka Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty arrive for the pre-wedding festivity.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Wedding celebrations for Bollywood’s multi-faceted director-actor Farhan Akhtar has begun as he is all geared up to marry is his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Farhan’s residence in Mumbai has been decked up in beautiful bright colours as guests have started arriving to attend the couple’s Mehendi ceremony.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are expected to tie the know on Saturday, February 19, reportedly. While Shibani comes from a Maharashtrian family, the two will reportedly have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. Their wedding ceremony will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala, near Mumbai. ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar’s sisters – Anushka Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar will be by the side of the bride-to-be at all the functions. Anushka Dandekar arrived in style, draping a lime-yellow saree with silver work and frills on it.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Bollywood actor rhea Chakraborty was seen arriving at Farhan Akhtar’s residence on Thursday for their Mehendi ceremony. Rhea wore a yellow lehenga for the pre-wedding festivities of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar that have kick-started with their Mehendi ceremony. ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar’s father, Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding. He had said that the wedding list will be short, since it is the time of a pandemic, adding that wedding planners have been hired to take care of all the preparations and arrangements.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had been in a relationship for a few years now. Their relationship started in the year 2018. The couple often shares cosy pictures on social media, dropping some aww moments for their followers.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram