Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar

Did Shibani Dandekar attend Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party? Here are some pictures, fans should not miss

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is set to get hitched for the second time to Shibani Dandekar on February 21. Farhan and Shibani have been dating for more than four years now. A few days ago, Farhan's father, Javed Akhtar, confirmed the wedding would take place at their Khandala farmhouse and that the preparations are in full swing.



According to reports, Farhan and Shibani will be wearing Sabyasachi on their big day. Farhan recently shared some pictures from his bachelor party. And it looks like Shibani was also a part of the stag night.



Shibani commented that technically even she is a part of the party. We can see masks of Farhan and Shibani there. Farhan had captioned it, "The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever (sic)."



In an interview with TOI, Farhan's mother, Honey Irani, spoke about the wedding and how happy she is, also that the entire family is looking forward to the wedding. Honey Irani also said that in a married, the most important thing is that the couple should be happy and have a wonderful life ahead.



Javed Akhtar also talked about the wedding, called Shibani Dandekar a nice girl, and said all family members liked her. "The essential thing is that she and Farhan get along very well, which is great," Shibani Dandekar also gets along very well with Farhan's daughters Akira and Shakya. The actor was first married to Adhuna Bhabani in 2000 and later in 2017 they got separated. Adhuna Bhabani is a hair stylist and the co-host of BBLUNT.