  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Did Shibani Dandekar attend Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party? Here are some pictures, fans should not miss

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar RCB

    Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is set to get hitched for the second time to Shibani Dandekar on February 21. Farhan and Shibani have been dating for more than four years now. A few days ago, Farhan's father, Javed Akhtar, confirmed the wedding would take place at their Khandala farmhouse and that the preparations are in full swing. 
     

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar RCB

    According to reports, Farhan and Shibani will be wearing Sabyasachi on their big day. Farhan recently shared some pictures from his bachelor party. And it looks like Shibani was also a part of the stag night.
     

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar RCB

    Shibani commented that technically even she is a part of the party. We can see masks of Farhan and Shibani there. Farhan had captioned it, "The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever (sic)." 
     

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar RCB

    In an interview with TOI, Farhan's mother, Honey Irani, spoke about the wedding and how happy she is, also that the entire family is looking forward to the wedding. Honey Irani also said that in a married, the most important thing is that the couple should be happy and have a wonderful life ahead. 
     

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar RCB

    Javed Akhtar also talked about the wedding, called Shibani Dandekar a nice girl, and said all family members liked her. "The essential thing is that she and Farhan get along very well, which is great," Shibani Dandekar also gets along very well with Farhan's daughters Akira and Shakya. The actor was first married to Adhuna Bhabani in 2000 and later in 2017 they got separated. Adhuna Bhabani is a hair stylist and the co-host of BBLUNT.

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar RCB

    On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has announced that his next directorial venture would be a road trip movie named Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to star in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Bappi Lahiri no more celebrities mourn India disco legend death drb

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Swanand Kirkire to Yuvraj Singh, celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

    Singer composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB

    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    Recent Stories

    When Bappi Lahiri revealed why he never weighed the gold he wore drb

    When Bappi Lahiri revealed why he never weighed the gold he wore

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise-ayh

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Kohli to Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures) RCB

    Anupamaa update: Here's how Anupamaa, Anuj celebrate their first Valentine's Day (Pictures)

    India s youngest mayor Arya Rajendran to wed Kerala s youngest MLA Sachin Dev gcw

    India's youngest mayor to wed Kerala's youngest MLA

    Uphaar Cinema fire: Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of Ansal brothers - ADT

    Uphaar Cinema fire: Delhi HC dismisses suspension plea of Ansal brothers of seven years jail term

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon