  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides

    First Published Feb 11, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar's first wife revealed some interesting details about Farhan Akhtar's wedding
     

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides RCB

    Earlier this week, we got the news that Bollywood actor, director Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding will be spread across three destinations - Mumbai, Lonavala and Mauritius. The wedding will reportedly happen on February 21, and the preparations are in full swing. 
     

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides RCB

    It was first reported that the couple's wedding day would occur at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse 'Sukoon'. But, it looks like there is a change of venue. The report suggests that the couple will be wearing Sabyasachi.
     

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides RCB

    In an interview with TOI, Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani talked about the wedding and how happy she is, also that the entire family is looking forward to the grand wedding. 

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides RCB

    Honey Irani said that in a married, the most important thing is that the couple should be happy and have a wonderful life ahead. She also said that," I am happy and hope they have a wonderful life, highlighting that it's heartening to see them finally tying the knot as they were very serious about each other, while also admitting that she understands and respects that couples today take time for such big decisions."
     

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides RCB

    Honey also said, "Farhan and Shibani are both very mature, and that they've approved of whatever they want." She also said, that the couple had invited her for dinner and told them that they want to marry." Also Read: Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides RCB

    Last week, Farhan's father Javed Akhtar, had also confirmed that his son's wedding and talked about Shibani Dandekar. Javed Akhtar called Shibani Dandekar a nice girl and said all family members liked her. "The essential thing is that she and Farhan get along very well, which is great,"

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Astroworld Tragedy 9 year old victim grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish drb

    Astroworld Tragedy: 9-year-old victim’s grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish

    Blackpink Rose sings Coldplay Viva La Vida Neck Deeps December covers on her 25th birthday watch drb

    Blackpink’s Rosé sings Coldplay’s Viva La Vida, Neck Deeps’ December covers on her 25th birthday; watch

    Gehraiyaan Review: Deepika Padukone plays the hero in Shakun Batra's love drama rcb

    Gehraiyaan movie review: Deepika Padukone, the driving force in Shakun Batra's love drama

    Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands for their first collaboration drb

    Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands for their first collaboration

    Hollywood Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift drb

    Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

    Recent Stories

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic part ways mutually-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic part ways mutually

    India COVID cases on declining trend, lowest daily surge since January 5 - ADT

    India's COVID cases on declining trend; lowest daily surge since January 5

    Karnataka hijab row: HC orders students to refrain from wearing hijab, bhagwa in classes-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Refrain from wearing hijab, bhagwa in classes, HC tells students

    Is Alia Bhatt already married to Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what Gangubai Kathiawadi star has to say RCB

    Is Alia Bhatt already married to Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what Gangubai Kathiawadi star has to say

    Formula 1, F1 2022: Aston Martin new car with revised livery revealed-ayh

    Formula 1 2022: Aston Martin's new car with revised livery revealed

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon