Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides

Honey Irani, Javed Akhtar's first wife revealed some interesting details about Farhan Akhtar's wedding



Earlier this week, we got the news that Bollywood actor, director Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding will be spread across three destinations - Mumbai, Lonavala and Mauritius. The wedding will reportedly happen on February 21, and the preparations are in full swing.



It was first reported that the couple's wedding day would occur at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse 'Sukoon'. But, it looks like there is a change of venue. The report suggests that the couple will be wearing Sabyasachi.



In an interview with TOI, Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani talked about the wedding and how happy she is, also that the entire family is looking forward to the grand wedding.

Honey Irani said that in a married, the most important thing is that the couple should be happy and have a wonderful life ahead. She also said that," I am happy and hope they have a wonderful life, highlighting that it's heartening to see them finally tying the knot as they were very serious about each other, while also admitting that she understands and respects that couples today take time for such big decisions."



Honey also said, "Farhan and Shibani are both very mature, and that they've approved of whatever they want." She also said, that the couple had invited her for dinner and told them that they want to marry."