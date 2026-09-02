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Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants: Big Names Added, Some Dropped? Latest List Sparks Buzz
The new season of Bigg Boss Tamil is just around the corner, and everyone's asking the same question: who's going inside the house? We've got the latest scoop on the rumoured contestants.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 contestants
The tenth season of Bigg Boss Tamil will reportedly kick off on September 6th. Fans are super excited for the new season, and all sorts of names are doing the rounds on social media. Unlike previous years, this time the show might launch simultaneously in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. A special show, 'Bigg Boss The Common Man', was also held to give ordinary people a chance to enter the house. While some names were already being discussed, a few new ones have now popped up on the rumoured list.
Shabana - Aryan: Who will enter?
Vinoth from 'Eeramana Rojave' in Bigg Boss house?
Is Joy Crizildaa a Bigg Boss contestant?
A contestant from the makeup industry too?
Murali Vijay in the Bigg Boss house too?
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