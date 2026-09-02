The tenth season of Bigg Boss Tamil will reportedly kick off on September 6th. Fans are super excited for the new season, and all sorts of names are doing the rounds on social media. Unlike previous years, this time the show might launch simultaneously in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. A special show, 'Bigg Boss The Common Man', was also held to give ordinary people a chance to enter the house. While some names were already being discussed, a few new ones have now popped up on the rumoured list.