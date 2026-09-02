Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia's Bandra is finally set for its OTT debut after a long wait. Here's everything to know about the film's digital release, story, cast and Tamannaah's Malayalam debut.

Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film Bandra will soon be seen digitally after quite some time. This movie, released in the theatre on 14 November 2023, will hit an OTT platform in September 2026. But the audience will have to wait a bit for the release date announcement by the production house.

With the approaching OTT release, attention towards Bandra has increased even more, especially because it marked the Malayalam debut of actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Arun Gopy and penned down by Udaykrishna, the movie comes with a romantic, drama, and crime element in its plot.

Bandra OTT Release: Date and Platform Details

As per the latest information, Bandra is all set to make its way to ZEE5 in September 2026. While the release date on the platform has been announced, the exact date hasn't been disclosed yet.

The film hit the silver screens on November 10, 2023. Its digital release will allow those people who missed its theatrical run to see the film.

About Bandra

It is a story about Sakshi, who is an upcoming filmmaker who is searching for a gripping topic for her first film. In her search, she finds out that there is one such story about an ex-actress called Tara Janaki, who died in 1990s. But her death was shrouded with lots of doubts.

As the story unfolds, Sakshi starts digging up the past of the actress and gets to know about a man called Mirchi who had links with the actress and her life. She finally discovers the bigger story about the film industry, love affairs, crime and about the people behind the scenes of the actress’s life.

Also in the story, Sakshi will learn about the life of Alexander “Aala” Dominic, played by Dileep.

Malayalam Film Debut of Tamannaah Bhatia

This film became Tamannaah Bhatia’s Malayalam film debut. The star cast includes Dileep, while the other cast members include Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R. Sarathkumar, Lena, Easwari Rao, Siddique, K. B. Ganesh Kumar and VTV Ganesh, and many more.

The People Behind the Film

Bandra was directed by Arun Gopy while the screenplay was written by Udaykrishna. The film was produced by Vinayaka Ajith through Ajith Vinayaka Films. Cinematography was done by Shaji Kumar while the film was edited by Vivek Harshan and the music was composed by Sam C. S.

Now that the film is set to premiere on ZEE5, one last update that everyone is eagerly awaiting is the premiere date of the movie on OTT platform.