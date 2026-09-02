What made Neverland extraordinary was what happened outside the main house.

Jackson transformed portions of the estate into a private amusement park. The grounds once featured a Ferris wheel, carousel, roller coaster, bumper cars, a pirate ship, a wave swinger and other carnival-style attractions. There was also an arcade filled with video games and pinball machines.

For Jackson, the rides weren't simply decorative. They were part of the experience he wanted Neverland to create.

Architectural Digest described the property as a landscape filled with rides, statues, gardens and other attractions, creating an atmosphere that was dramatically different from an ordinary private estate.

A private railway ran through Neverland

One of the most memorable features was the property's railway system.

Neverland had a train station called Katherine Station, named after Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson. A steam locomotive named Katherine was also part of the estate, while another train was a C.P. Huntington-style locomotive.

The railway connected different areas of the sprawling property and added another layer to Jackson's fantasy-land vision.

The station itself was designed to look like something from a storybook, complete with a clock tower and elaborate detailing.