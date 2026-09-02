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Inside PHOTOS of Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Where He Built His Own Amusement Park
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch was far more than celebrity home. Spread across nearly 2,700 acres in California's Santa Ynez Valley, estate combined a grand private residence with amusement rides, gardens, a movie theatre, a zoo, train stations
Micheal Jackson's Ranch
Jackson bought the property in 1988 and renamed it Neverland, inspired by the fictional world in J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan. Over the years, he transformed the sprawling estate into one of the most unusual celebrity homes ever created.
Today, the property is officially known as Sycamore Valley Ranch. Much of what made it famous has changed, but photographs and archival features offer a glimpse into the extraordinary world Jackson created there.
A sprawling California estate
Before it became Neverland, the property was known as Zaca Laderas Ranch. Real estate developer William Bone developed the estate, including a roughly 13,000-square-foot main residence, extensive gardens and a four-acre lake with a waterfall and stone bridge.
Jackson purchased the ranch in 1988 and gradually turned the property into something distinctly his own.
The main house had a French country/Tudor-influenced appearance, with dark shingles, bow windows and plenty of wood detailing. Architectural Digest's photographs of the residence show an interior filled with traditional furniture, carved woodwork, antique pieces and large decorative objects.
It wasn't designed like a typical modern celebrity mansion. Instead, the house retained much of the character it had when Jackson bought it, while he added personal touches, artwork and memorabilia.
The home was only the beginning
What made Neverland extraordinary was what happened outside the main house.
Jackson transformed portions of the estate into a private amusement park. The grounds once featured a Ferris wheel, carousel, roller coaster, bumper cars, a pirate ship, a wave swinger and other carnival-style attractions. There was also an arcade filled with video games and pinball machines.
For Jackson, the rides weren't simply decorative. They were part of the experience he wanted Neverland to create.
Architectural Digest described the property as a landscape filled with rides, statues, gardens and other attractions, creating an atmosphere that was dramatically different from an ordinary private estate.
A private railway ran through Neverland
One of the most memorable features was the property's railway system.
Neverland had a train station called Katherine Station, named after Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson. A steam locomotive named Katherine was also part of the estate, while another train was a C.P. Huntington-style locomotive.
The railway connected different areas of the sprawling property and added another layer to Jackson's fantasy-land vision.
The station itself was designed to look like something from a storybook, complete with a clock tower and elaborate detailing.
Neverland also had a zoo
The amusement park wasn't the only unusual attraction.
Jackson also kept animals on the property, including exotic animals such as an elephant, chimpanzees, orangutans and llamas. One of the most famous animals associated with Neverland was Bubbles, Jackson's chimpanzee.
The estate's private menagerie eventually became one of the most recognizable parts of its history. However, the animals were later relocated, and the zoo area was eventually left without the collection that had once occupied it.
Gardens filled with statues and fountains
The landscape around the house was equally elaborate.
Neverland featured extensive gardens, fountains, sculptures and statues scattered throughout the grounds. Among them was a towering statue of Mercury positioned near the main residence.
The combination of manicured gardens, bronze sculptures, fountains and amusement rides gave the property a surreal quality.
It was part private estate, part theme park and part movie set.
Inside Michael Jackson's main house
The interiors of Neverland were considerably more traditional than the carnival-like grounds outside.
Architectural Digest documented rooms featuring hand-hewn beams, carved oak, antique rugs, brass chandeliers, a large Bösendorfer concert grand piano and other classic furnishings.
The residence also contained a library, living spaces, bedrooms and bathrooms decorated with a mixture of antiques, woodwork and personal memorabilia.
Photographs from Architectural Digest offer one of the rare detailed looks inside the house during Jackson's years at Neverland.
A movie theatre was part of the fantasy
Neverland even had its own movie theatre.
The property included a 5,500-square-foot movie theatre and stage, another feature that made the estate feel more like a private entertainment complex than a conventional home.
Jackson also had a large game room filled with arcade-style machines. Architectural Digest described the space as a child's dream, with games that could be played without inserting money despite having coin slots.
Neverland became part of Hollywood history
Because of its unusual setting and Jackson's celebrity status, the ranch also became the backdrop for several high-profile moments.
Elizabeth Taylor married Larry Fortensky at Neverland in 1991. Jackson also hosted major gatherings at the property, including events involving children and international guests.
The ranch subsequently became inseparable from Jackson's public image.
For years, images of the ornate entrance, colourful rides and sprawling gardens helped create the mythology surrounding Neverland.
What happened to Neverland after Michael Jackson?
Jackson's relationship with the property changed significantly in the years before his death.
He stopped living at Neverland after his 2005 child-molestation trial. In 2008, the property faced financial difficulties, and the following year it was sold to Colony Capital in a deal reported at about $22.5 million.
The property was subsequently renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch.
Many of the features that had made Neverland famous were removed over time. The amusement rides were taken away, while the animal collection was relocated. However, parts of the original estate, including the main house, gardens, train station and other structures, remained.
In 2020, businessman Ron Burkle purchased the sprawling property for a reported $22 million.
Why Neverland remains one of the most fascinating celebrity homes
Celebrity homes are often defined by their size, architecture or price tag. Neverland was different.
Jackson didn't simply buy a huge California ranch and decorate it like a luxury mansion. He turned the property into an entire world built around fantasy, entertainment and childhood imagery.
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