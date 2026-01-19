Actor Divya Ganesh has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. Sabarinathan finished as the first runner-up, while Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair took the second and third runner-up spots respectively.

After weeks of tough tasks, high-voltage fights, and emotional moments, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has finally come to an end. Actor Divya Ganesh has been crowned the winner of the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show. The grand finale took place on Sunday evening and was telecast live on Vijay Television. The episode was also streamed on JioHotstar. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTqSPnWl5D0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The Grand Finale and Finalists

The ninth season began on October 5, 2025, with 20 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. Later, four more joined as wildcard entries. Over time, friendships broke, new bonds formed, and strong rivalries came out in the open. In the end, only four reached the finale, Divya Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram, and Aurora Sinclair. Sabarinathan finished as the first runner-up. Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair took the second and third runner-up spots.

Season Highlights and Host

The finale started at 6 pm and was full of music, dance, and emotional moments. Earlier in the week, folk singer Gana Vinoth Kumar left the show after choosing the money box task and took home Rs 18 lakh. Season 9 was also Vijay Sethupathi's second season as host. He took over from Kamal Haasan, who had hosted the show for seven seasons since it began in 2017.

Who is Divya Ganesh?

Divya Ganesh started her acting journey in 2015 with the Tamil serial Keladi Kanmani. She later worked in popular shows like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Lakshmi Vandhachu, Baakiyalakshmi, Sumangali, and Chellamma. She also worked in Telugu television with the serial Bhagyarekha in 2019. Over the years, she became a well-known face on TV. (ANI)