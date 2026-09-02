Before making Hanuman Ansh, producer Anupriya Nagar sought Premanand Maharaj’s guidance on portraying Neem Karoli Baba. The spiritual leader urged makers to avoid worldly elements, unverified details and dramatic distortions.

The makers of Hanuman Ansh sought spiritual guidance from Premanand Maharaj before bringing the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba to the big screen. The spiritual leader reportedly cautioned the team about the responsibility involved in portraying a revered saint.

Producer Anupriya Nagar approached Premanand Maharaj to seek his blessings and guidance before making the film. During their interaction, she asked whether making a film while following a religious path could itself be considered a form of service.

In response, Premanand Maharaj explained that depicting the lives of great spiritual personalities is not an easy responsibility. He advised the makers to ensure that the portrayal did not introduce unnecessary worldly elements simply to make the film more popular.

“Keep in mind that following the lives of great spiritual personalities is difficult. There should be no worldliness,” he said. He added that watching the life of such a personality should encourage devotion, knowledge and detachment among viewers.

Premanand Maharaj warns against distortion

Speaking about Neem Karoli Baba specifically, Premanand Maharaj said that it would not be possible for an actor to truly imitate the spiritual state of a realised saint. He therefore urged the filmmakers to remain close to what they had genuinely read and heard about Baba.

He also cautioned them against adding unverified incidents, scenes or performances merely for entertainment or popularity. According to him, even if audiences chose not to watch the film, the makers should remain careful about how the saint’s life was presented.

Premanand Maharaj further suggested that actors portraying spiritual figures should approach the role sincerely through spiritual practice, discipline, a sattvic lifestyle, reading the lives of saints and spending time with spiritually inclined people.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh has been performing strongly at the box office. Made on a reported budget of around ₹1.8 crore, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in 25 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.