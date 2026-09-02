Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders wished Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on his birthday. The leaders praised his contributions to the NDA's governance and development agenda in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other political leaders extended birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday.

PM Modi, in a post on X, praised Kalyan's role in the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh and wished him good health and a long life. "Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society," PM Modi wrote.

Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society.@PawanKalyan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Jana Sena Party chief, highlighting his contribution to the NDA's development agenda for the state. "Warm birthday wishes to Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Shri @PawanKalyan Garu. Your dedicated endeavours towards realising the NDA's vision for the development of the state and welfare of the people are commendable. Praying for your good health for continued service to the citizens," Shah wrote.

Warm birthday wishes to Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Shri @PawanKalyan Garu. Your dedicated endeavours towards realising the NDA’s vision for the development of the state and welfare of the people are commendable. Praying for your good health for continued service to the citizens.… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 2, 2026

Wishes Pour In from Other Leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended his wishes to Kalyan. "Friends, heartfelt birthday wishes to the president of the Jana Sena Party, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Pawan Kalyan garu. I sincerely wish that Shri Pawan Kalyan, who remains eternally etched in the hearts of fans as the Power Star, lives a hundred years filled," Naidu wrote on X.

మిత్రులు, జనసేన పార్టీ అధ్యక్షులు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కల్యాణ్ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. పవర్ స్టార్ గా అభిమానుల గుండెల్లో చిరస్థాయిగా ఉండే శ్రీ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో నిండు నూరేళ్లూ వర్ధిల్లాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. పంచాయతీ… pic.twitter.com/L1cY5FVeR8 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 2, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Kalyan was making efforts to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and contribute to the state's growth. "Warm birthday greetings to Shri @PawanKalyan Garu. He is making commendable efforts to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and contribute in the state's growth. Wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the people," Singh wrote.

Warm birthday greetings to Shri @PawanKalyan Garu. He is making commendable efforts to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and contribute in the state’s growth. Wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the people. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 2, 2026

BJP MP Ravi Kishan also sent his greetings, writing, "Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Pawan Kalyan Ji, heartfelt birthday wishes to you! I pray to Lord Shri Venkateshwara Swamy Ji for your excellent health and long life."

आंध्र प्रदेश के मा. उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री पवन कल्याण जी, आपको जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! भगवान श्री वेंकटेश्वर स्वामी जी से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ।@PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/gIezwSsGc9 — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) September 2, 2026

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined the birthday greetings, writing, "Warm birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan! Your commitment to public service and development is truly admirable and inspiring. May Lord Venkateswara Swamy bless you with good health, a long and fulfilling life, and continued happiness."

Warm birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan! Your commitment to public service and development is truly admirable and inspiring. May Lord Venkateswara Swamy bless you with good health, a long and fulfilling life, and continued happiness. pic.twitter.com/tPwQAr3GuV — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 2, 2026

A Look at Pawan Kalyan's Career

Pawan Kalyan affectionately called "Power Star" by his fans, has built a prominent career in both Telugu cinema and politics. He made his acting debut in 1996 with 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi' and went on to star in films including 'Tholi Prema', 'Badri', 'Kushi', 'Jalsa', 'Gabbar Singh' and 'Attarintiki Daredi'. His more recent releases include 'Vakeel Saab' (2021) and 'Bheemla Nayak' (2022). His upcoming films include 'They Call Him OG', 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'.

Kalyan founded the Jana Sena Party in March 2014 and later transitioned into full-time politics. He currently serves as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and is associated with the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments. (ANI)