The 10th season of Bigg Boss Tamil, titled 'Carnivizha', has been announced with a promo featuring returning host Vijay Sethupathi. Marking a decade of the reality show, it will air on Star Vijay and JioHotstar, with the launch date yet to come.

The 10th season of Bigg Boss Tamil is set to mark a decade of the popular reality show, with Star Vijay and JioHotstar unveiling its launch promo on Friday. The new season has been titled 'Carnivizha', with the campaign looking back at the show's journey over the last 10 years. The promo also introduces the phrase "Paththandu Vazhthukal", a play on the familiar Tamil greeting "Puthandu Vazhthukal".

Over the years, Bigg Boss Tamil has become a regular part of Tamil television and digital entertainment, with its contestants, tasks, arguments and other moments often becoming topics of discussion among viewers.

A Celebration of Ten Years

The 10th season's campaign brings together some of the elements associated with the show, including drama, humour, friendships, rivalries and emotional moments. The makers have described Carnivizha as a celebration of the franchise's 10-year journey.

Vijay Sethupathi Returns as Host

Vijay Sethupathi will return as the host for the new season. In the launch promo, he invites viewers to join the celebrations and signs off with the line, "Inga Onnu Nenacha... Pathu Nadakkum." The line points to the unpredictable nature of the show, where decisions made inside the house can change the course of the game.

The makers are yet to reveal the contestants for the upcoming season. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 will be available on Star Vijay and JioHotstar, with the launch date yet to be announced.