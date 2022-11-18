Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 2: Shriya Saran kisses husband Andrei Koscheev while posing for cameras at movie premiere (Video)

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 8:33 AM IST

    Drishyam 2's premiere was held on Thursday night (November 17) in Mumbai and was attended by Shriya Saran and her spouse Andrei Koscheev. On the red carpet, the couple exchanged a few kisses.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    At the premiere of her movie, Drishyam 2, actress Shriya Saran was seen blushing when her husband Andrei Koscheev kissed her a few times in front of the public. On Thursday night, the actress, who wed the Russian Tennis player in 2018, travelled to the special screening with Andrei at her side. She wore a striking red saree for the occasion, while Andrei wore a baby blue suit.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya and Andrei had a tender kiss while posing for the paparazzi, however, it appears that some photographers failed to capture the moment. They then started asking for another one. (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya and Andrei baulked at the request but eventually gave in and kissed again. Shriya blushed as a result of the paparazzi yelling for them.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and other significant actors from the movie were also present for the premiere. While posing for photos together, Ajay and Kajol opted not to grin because they were both wearing all-black ensembles. Kajol wore a black saree, while Ajay wore a black t-shirt, matching pants, and a jacket.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In the next Drishyam continuation, Shriya will return as Nandini. Ajay Devgan is coupled with her. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, also features Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav from the first film.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The only brand-new character in the movie is the actor Akshaye Khanna. On November 18 of this year, Drishyam 2 will be released in theatres.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta chose a shimmery green saree for the occasion, while her husband Vatsal Sheth joined her in a black suit. Also Read: Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Is Ajay Devgn's film HIT or FLOP? Read this before booking your tickets

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tabu was also present at the event, she donned a dress and posed for the cameras. In Drishyam 2, which was directed by Abhishek Pathak, Akshaye Khanna plays Inspector General Tarun Ahlawat, who will reopen the murder investigation. Also Read: Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

