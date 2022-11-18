Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Is Ajay Devgn's film HIT or FLOP? Read this before booking your tickets

Ajay Devgn steals the show, claims one international reviewer, and the movie is intelligent and impressive. Thanks to the performers, plot, and applause-worthy ending, many critics claim that Drishyam 2 is a proper sequel and provides a paisa-vasool experience.

Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

The movie Drishyam 2 is a remake of the same named Malayalam film from 2021 featuring Mohanlal. Jeethu Joseph's tale is amazing since it completely upholds the narrative's integrity and moves it along. The writing by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak is engrossing and really amps up the suspense. But it moves too slowly, especially at the beginning and middle. Dialogues of Aamil Keeyan Khan are straightforward but cutting.



Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

Ajay Devgn, who most recently starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Indra Kumar's Thank God, is getting ready to wow audiences with his highly anticipated movie Drishyam 2. The murder thriller, which Abhishek Pathak directed, is the follow-up to Ajay Devgn's smash 2015 hit Drishyam and features the actor's comeback as Vijay Salgaonkar.



Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

The film also featuring Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ipshita Dutta in pivotal roles, Drishyam 2 is slated to hit the theatres on November 18. Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed film critic and Overseas Censor Board Member, took to Twitter and shared his Drishyam 2 review with followers.



Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

He described Drishyam 2 as a "clever and spectacular" suspense drama in which Ajay Devgn has taken centre stage. He rated the film a three-and-a-half star rating out of five. He wrote, "First Review #Drishyam2 ! It is a smart and impressive suspense drama with the shocking climax and riveting performances being its USP. @ajaydevgn Stole the show all the way."

Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

Ajay Devgn's portrayal in Drishyam 2 will undoubtedly be one of its standout moments, even though we can't validate his claim to be a film critic. Generally speaking, the movie is a suitable sequel and delivers a paisa-vasool experience because of the acting, the narrative, and the thunderous conclusion. Also Read: SEXY Pictures: 8 times Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran left fans spellbound in sizzling bikini and swimsuit

Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster