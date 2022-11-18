Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Is Ajay Devgn's film HIT or FLOP? Read this before booking your tickets

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 7:45 AM IST

    Ajay Devgn steals the show, claims one international reviewer, and the movie is intelligent and impressive. Thanks to the performers, plot, and applause-worthy ending, many critics claim that Drishyam 2 is a proper sequel and provides a paisa-vasool experience.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    The movie Drishyam 2 is a remake of the same named Malayalam film from 2021 featuring Mohanlal. Jeethu Joseph's tale is amazing since it completely upholds the narrative's integrity and moves it along. The writing by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak is engrossing and really amps up the suspense. But it moves too slowly, especially at the beginning and middle. Dialogues of Aamil Keeyan Khan are straightforward but cutting.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    Ajay Devgn, who most recently starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Indra Kumar's Thank God, is getting ready to wow audiences with his highly anticipated movie Drishyam 2. The murder thriller, which Abhishek Pathak directed, is the follow-up to Ajay Devgn's smash 2015 hit Drishyam and features the actor's comeback as Vijay Salgaonkar.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    The film also featuring Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ipshita Dutta in pivotal roles, Drishyam 2 is slated to hit the theatres on November 18. Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed film critic and Overseas Censor Board Member, took to Twitter and shared his Drishyam 2 review with followers. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    He described Drishyam 2 as a "clever and spectacular" suspense drama in which Ajay Devgn has taken centre stage. He rated the film a three-and-a-half star rating out of five. He wrote, "First Review #Drishyam2 ! It is a smart and impressive suspense drama with the shocking climax and riveting performances being its USP. @ajaydevgn Stole the show all the way."

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    Ajay Devgn's portrayal in Drishyam 2 will undoubtedly be one of its standout moments, even though we can't validate his claim to be a film critic. Generally speaking, the movie is a suitable sequel and delivers a paisa-vasool experience because of the acting, the narrative, and the thunderous conclusion. Also Read: SEXY Pictures: 8 times Drishyam 2 star Shriya Saran left fans spellbound in sizzling bikini and swimsuit

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    The soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad complements the tone of the movie. The title tune and "Sahi Galat" are both excellent. It's hard to remember "Saath Hum Rahein." The dynamic and dramatic background music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography of Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary is imaginative and well-done. The production design by Tarpan Shrivastava is realistic. Also Read: Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

