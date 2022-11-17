Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ is all set for a theatrical release on Friday, November 18. The trailer of the film, also starring actors Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles, has already received much love from the audience. With advance booking numbers out, here is a take on whether the film will be able to beat the opening day collection of Drishyam.

Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are back with their secret after seven long years. However, this time, their deadly secret might be exposed by a new cop, trying to unravel the mystery. With less than 24 hours for ‘Drishyam 2’ to release, fans are excited to find out whether Ajay Devgn’s character will confess to the crime that took place on the night of October 2, years ago.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshay Khanna and Shriya Saran-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ is all set for its release on Friday. The makers had opened the advance booking of the film and have received a good response already. Going by the initial figures of the early collections, ‘Drishaym 2’ is expected to take a good opening.

'Drishyam', which was released in the year 2015, was a super hit film. The suspense-thriller concluded on a note where Ajay Devgn’s character indirectly confesses to the crime in front of Tabu and Rajat Kapoor, which left the audience curious with the obvious question – what next? This is the reason why the prequel was successful in keeping people on the edge of their seats.

While the prequel was a big hit with the audience, makes have a lot of expectations with ‘Drishyam 2’ as well. According to the figures revealed, the sequel has earned well even in advance booking. As per reports, the film has already collected Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 4.50 crore before its release. The collections are expected to go higher once the film hits the theatres on Friday.

While the prequel, 'Drishyam', took an opening of around Rs 5.87 crores in the year 2015, it will be interesting to see if ‘Drishyam 2’ can surpass this collection. Meanwhile, on the work front, ‘Drishyam 2’ marks the third theatrical release of Ajay Devgn this year. Previously, he was seen in ‘Runway 34’ and ‘Thank God’. While both the films of the national award-winning actor could not earn well, high expectations are leveled with ‘Drishyam 2’.