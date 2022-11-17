Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer break its prequel’s opening day stats?

    Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ is all set for a theatrical release on Friday, November 18. The trailer of the film, also starring actors Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles, has already received much love from the audience. With advance booking numbers out, here is a take on whether the film will be able to beat the opening day collection of Drishyam.

    Drishyam 2 box office prediction Can Ajay Devgn Tabu starrer break its prequel opening day stats drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 5:39 PM IST

    Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are back with their secret after seven long years. However, this time, their deadly secret might be exposed by a new cop, trying to unravel the mystery. With less than 24 hours for ‘Drishyam 2’ to release, fans are excited to find out whether Ajay Devgn’s character will confess to the crime that took place on the night of October 2, years ago.

    Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshay Khanna and Shriya Saran-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ is all set for its release on Friday. The makers had opened the advance booking of the film and have received a good response already. Going by the initial figures of the early collections, ‘Drishaym 2’ is expected to take a good opening.

    ALSO READ: What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from?
     
    'Drishyam', which was released in the year 2015, was a super hit film. The suspense-thriller concluded on a note where Ajay Devgn’s character indirectly confesses to the crime in front of Tabu and Rajat Kapoor, which left the audience curious with the obvious question – what next? This is the reason why the prequel was successful in keeping people on the edge of their seats.

    While the prequel was a big hit with the audience, makes have a lot of expectations with ‘Drishyam 2’ as well. According to the figures revealed, the sequel has earned well even in advance booking. As per reports, the film has already collected Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 4.50 crore before its release. The collections are expected to go higher once the film hits the theatres on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor charms like a Disney princess in cleavage-revealing blue mermaid gown

    While the prequel, 'Drishyam', took an opening of around Rs 5.87 crores in the year 2015, it will be interesting to see if ‘Drishyam 2’ can surpass this collection. Meanwhile, on the work front, ‘Drishyam 2’ marks the third theatrical release of Ajay Devgn this year. Previously, he was seen in ‘Runway 34’ and ‘Thank God’. While both the films of the national award-winning actor could not earn well, high expectations are leveled with ‘Drishyam 2’.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from? drb

    What is aphasia, the speech order that 'Die Hard' superstar Bruce Willis suffers from?

    football Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored bring back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored brings back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews

    Here how Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to her marriage rumours with Mumbai businessman (Video) RBA

    Here's how Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to her marriage rumours with Mumbai businessman (Video)

    Karan Johar to launch Saif Ali Khan son Ibrahim reports drb

    Karan Johar to launch Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim: reports

    Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with transgender women RBA

    Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with transgender women

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India, live streaming details and more snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk file charges gcw

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk, file charges

    Gujarat Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies on Nov 18 - adt

    JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies in Gujarat on Nov 18

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi

    NASA Orion spacecraft shows first images of Earth on its way to Moon gcw

    NASA's Orion spacecraft shows first images of Earth on its way to Moon

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon