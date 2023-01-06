Drake trolled for getting cozy with World Cup's 'sexiest fan' Ivana Knoll at superstar DiCaprio's bash

Qatar World Cup 2022's 'sexiest fan' and Croatian model Ivana Knoll was all smiles as she attended Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded party in Miami on Wednesday night in a busty black ensemble, flaunting her voluptuous body.

Ivana Knoll, a model from Croatia, was beaming as she arrived at Wednesday night's star-studded party in Miami. The Qatar World Cup 2022's "sexiest fan," a 26-year-old beauty, donned a black dress that showed off her enormous cleavage. The former Miss Croatia posted a selfie of herself with rapper Drake from the night on Instagram as she partied with other celebrities. Also read: 'Goodbye Ivana Knoll': 'Hottest fan' trolled after Argentina beat Croatia to enter World Cup 2022 finals

Ivana Knoll posed next to Drake as her glossy dark hair flowed about her face and over her shoulder. The stunning Croatian tagged the veteran recording artist and used a single fire emoji in her caption. Ivana's outfit featured a halter neck and giant cutouts at the top of her toned midriff and chest. The fashionista added open-toe black shoes to the skintight catsuit that was backless and trimmed at her ankles.

The Canadian rapper was heavily trolled after Ivana posted a picture of them together on social media. "Can't blame him for hitting that," said one user in the comment section, while another added, "Drake had no idea who she was before the World Cup." A third follower remarked, "I wonder what happened after this picture," while a fourth stated, "Get the video on only fans." Also read: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll blames poor refereeing for Croatia's loss to Argentina

"So Drake dipped last night," said a user mocking the Canadian rapper, while another added, "Drake ready to use hot sauce again." One of the comments also read, "She (Ivana Knoll) is cursed now," while another remarked, "Her New Year's Resolution is to become the next Kim Kardashian."

