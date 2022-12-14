Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll blames poor refereeing for Croatia's loss to Argentina

    Qatar World Cup 2022's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll, who promised to go naked if Croatia won the showpiece tournament, has blamed poor refereeing for her country's loss to Argentina in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

    Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll, who hit the headlines for her provocative and skimpy outfits throughout the Qatar World Cup 2022, is visibly upset after her country were knocked out of the tournament against Argentina in their semi-final clash on Tuesday.

    Dubbed as Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan', Ivana Knoll has become an internet sensation. She has amassed over 2.8 million Instagram followers since she was spotted at Croatia's opening game in a red and white bikini top paired with red leggings.

    The 30-year-old Croatian model, who promised to strip naked if Croatia won the World Cup 2022, has now slammed the referee for his poor decision to award Argentina the penalty. Ivana Knoll, however, sent a strong message to fans of the Croatia national team, stating that they are a 'small country with a big heart'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll)

    "Sometimes we play amazing, sometimes not so well, and sometimes in the semi-finals, we have bad referee like yesterday to give penalty for nothing an losing the chance to get the cup," Ivana Knoll remarked in her Instagram post.

    She added, "Sometimes we are underrated and then we show the way home to the most favored team. That is football… "

    "But most important thing, we are A SMALL COUNTRY WITH A BIG HEART ❤️🇭🇷 and I am proud to be a Croatian forever and ever!" the former Miss Croatia concluded.

    Ivana Knoll also disclosed that some of the World Cup stars in Qatar had sent her steamy texts, and she has also received dozens of marriage proposals. "I am only having fun with everybody. I suppose people like me because I am good looking. I am not interested in meeting with anybody here. My intention is to make people smile, that is all," she stated.

