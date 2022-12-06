SEXY Pictures: 10 times Ivana Knoll, former Miss Croatia and World Cup 2022's sexiest fan, sizzled in bikinis

Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has made headlines in Qatar for wearing skimpy clothing throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022. Here's a look at 10 times the 30-year-old model flaunted her voluptuous body in sexy bikinis.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has made the headlines in Qatar for wearing cleavage-revealing and skimpy outfits for her country's FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. The 30-year-old model's 'provocative' attire has become the talk of the town since her appearance first for Croatia's clash against Morocco on November 23.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

Ivana Knoll is a model, Instagram influencer, TikTok star, and social media celebrity. She is being dubbed as the sexiest fan of Croatia in the Qatar World Cup 2022. She is also the owner of knolldoll. The objective of "knolldoll," according to her website's biography, is to create a unique Croatian item. Her popularity has been skyrocketing on Instagram, and she now enjoys over 1.4 million followers.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

Ivana Knoll was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on September 16, 1992. The model is believed to be worth 1 million dollars or so. She attended a private high school and obtained her diploma; she has no college education. She now leads a lavish lifestyle, owning a mansion, pricey vehicles, and several other things. Here's a look at 10 times the former Miss Croatia flaunted her perfect curves in sexy bikinis:

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

In this Instagram photo, Ivana Knoll shows off her well-toned figure in a black bikini as she poses for the camera on a bridge of the ocean.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

In this peach-coloured printed bikini, Ivana Knoll looks drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoys her time soaking in the sunshine.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

Qatar World Cup 2022's 'sexiest' fan Ivana Knoll stuns her followers in this black bikini as she poses for the camera flaunting her sexy cleavage and well-toned legs.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

One scroll through Ivana Knoll's Instagram, and fans will learn how much the Croatian beauty enjoys her time in the pool. This photograph in a navy-blue bikini, where she is showing off her wet look, will leave your heart racing.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

Ivana Knoll also enjoys her time on the beach, and in one photo, she sizzled in an orange bikini and engagingly posed for the camera.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

One of Ivana Knoll's most loved aspects is her smile, and the Croatian model's followers went gaga over this black bikini photograph where she poses gracefully for the camera by the pool side.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

In another photograph, Ivana Knoll flaunts her curves in a florescent green bikini as she soaks in the sunshine and enjoys her time along the pool.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

On one occasion, the Qatar World Cup 2022's 'sexiest' fan left her fans drooling as she posted photographs of herself in a neon pink bikini with the beautiful sunset and ocean waters in the backdrop.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

From solid colours to animal prints, former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll frequently wows her fans with stunning photographs of herself in ultra-hot bikinis.

Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram