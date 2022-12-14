Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Goodbye Ivana Knoll': 'Hottest fan' trolled after Argentina beat Croatia to enter World Cup 2022 finals

    Qatar World Cup 2022's 'hottest fan' and former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll was trolled heavily by Argentina fans after Lionel Messi and Co. booked their berth for the December 18th finals.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 2:57 AM IST

    Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll, who hit the headlines for her skimpy outfits during the Qatar World Cup 2022, is now going home after her country was knocked out of the showpiece event by an all-round performance by Argentina. 

    During their semi-finals clash at Lusail Stadium, Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot, followed by Julian Alvarez's brace. With this 3-0 win over Croatia, Argentina has booked their berth for the December 18th grand finale and will take on the winner of France vs Morocco.

    Also read: 'Magical duo does it again': Messi, Alvarez show seals Argentina's World Cup 2022 finals berth; fans overjoyed

    Dubbed World Cup 2022's 'hottest fan', Ivana Knoll attracted attention in the Middle East when she walked down the stairs in a red and white bikini top and tight red leggings for her country's opening game of the tournament.

    The 30-year-old model has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram over the past fortnight after catching the eyes of fans worldwide during the showpiece tournament.

    Ivana Knoll's provocative and risqué attire opposes Qatar's traditional modesty regulations and standards, encouraging women to cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts. Over the past two weeks, the Croatian has come under fire from several Qatari influencers and locals, but the Croatian model remained undeterred.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Ivana Knoll, former Miss Croatia and World Cup 2022's sexiest fan, sizzled in bikinis

    However, following Argentina's win over Croatia in their semi-final clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022, fans of La Albiceleste bid goodbye to Ivana Knoll, with some even posting memes and jokes. 

    Although Croatia will play for third place against the losers of France vs Morocco clash, it seems Argentina fans are in a rush to send the model packing home.

    "Pessi will pay for his sins," said one fan sarcastically, while another added, "The real tragedy of this World Cup."

    Also read: Roberto Cejas, who shouldered Maradona after Argentina won 1986 World Cup, wants to lift Messi in Qatar

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to Ivana Knoll's time at Qatar coming to an end with Croatia's loss to Argentina at the World Cup 2022 semi-finals:

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 2:58 AM IST
