Don't miss Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post with beau Pete Davidson (Pictures)

Kim Kardashian has released new images with her boyfriend Pete Davidson during the premiere of The Kardashians.



Kim posted to Instagram on Tuesday, April 26, weeks after the launch of The Kardashians, to share some behind-the-scenes photographs from the show. Kim tweeted a carousel of photographs from the occasion, showing off her stunning appearance from the premiere and how Davidson was the perfect boyfriend by supporting her at the event.



The duo was photographed holding hands as they walked toward the event in one snap. Another photograph showed Davidson holding the car door open while Kardashian's personal assistant changed her outfit as she exited the vehicle. Another shot shows Pete laughing with Scott Disick as Kim was getting her cosmetics done.



Rebecca Donaldson, Scott's new girlfriend, was also seen in the background. Kim also included a heartfelt statement with the photographs, thanking fans for the success of the new reality programme.