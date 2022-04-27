Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don't miss Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post with beau Pete Davidson (Pictures)

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian has released new images with her boyfriend Pete Davidson during the premiere of The Kardashians.
     

    Kim Kardashian isn't shy about flaunting her ongoing relationship with Pete Davidson, and she recently shared fresh images with him during the premiere of The Kardashians. 
     

    Kim posted to Instagram on Tuesday, April 26, weeks after the launch of The Kardashians, to share some behind-the-scenes photographs from the show. Kim tweeted a carousel of photographs from the occasion, showing off her stunning appearance from the premiere and how Davidson was the perfect boyfriend by supporting her at the event. 
     

    The duo was photographed holding hands as they walked toward the event in one snap. Another photograph showed Davidson holding the car door open while Kardashian's personal assistant changed her outfit as she exited the vehicle. Another shot shows Pete laughing with Scott Disick as Kim was getting her cosmetics done. 
     

    Rebecca Donaldson, Scott's new girlfriend, was also seen in the background. Kim also included a heartfelt statement with the photographs, thanking fans for the success of the new reality programme. Also Read: Real or fake? Kim Kardashian trolled for her latest Instagram pictures; take a look

    Kim also paid tribute to late designer Manfred Mugler, whose dress she wore to the premiere, in her captions, writing, "I was ecstatic to be able to wear a magnificent gown to such a wonderful occasion! Last year, before he died, Manfred Mugler produced this outfit for me, and when I wore it, I could feel the magic in him!" Also Read: Was Kim Kardashian on ‘ecstasy’ during her wedding? Here’s what her first husband

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said RBA

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session (Video)

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details RBA

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say RBA

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

    Recent Stories

    football Champions League: Man City's Guardiola lauds 'fantastic spectacle' after 7-goal thriller with Real Madrid snt

    Champions League: Man City's Guardiola lauds 'fantastic spectacle' after 7-goal thriller with Real Madrid

    China downplays first human infection with H3N8 bird flu strain

    China downplays first human infection with H3N8 bird flu strain

    Vijay Babu Rape Case: Malayalam actress says, "He intoxicated me with alcohol, raped me several times" RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu: Actress says, "He intoxicated me with alcohol, raped me several times"

    Bengaluru 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified-dnm

    Bengaluru: 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports - adt

    Ukraine war: Russian troop hits Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes in 24 hours, reports

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon