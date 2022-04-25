Real or fake? Kim Kardashian trolled for her latest Instagram pictures; take a look

In new photos, Kim Kardashian is accused of Photoshopping her belly button and removing inches from her waist.

Kim Kardashian came to Instagram on Sunday night to share photographs of herself wearing a bra from her SKIMS sports range. The celebrity stood with her hands up in the air, exposing her stomach as she took in the sun.

Netizens quickly noticed that her belly button wasn't visible and accused her of another photoshop blunder by altering her waist.

According to the post, the diva posed poolside in a beige sports bra and joggers while indulging in the golden hour. She kept her hair down and posed with her hands upon her head, opting for a no-makeup appearance. As she smiled at the camera, the star looked simply lovely.



Fans described their idol as "naturally attractive" and "gorgeous" in the comments section, while others used a series of heart and fire emojis to express their feelings. Until, as reported by Mirror Online, an astute observer pointed out, "You forgot to leave in your belly button."

Social media users noted, and comments like "You can see where you photoshopped your waist" and "Does anybody else think this seems hella edited" appeared almost instantly.



This isn't the first time Kim Kardashian has been accused of using photoshop. In a recent post that advertised SKIMS and included supermodels Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Candice Swanepoel, Kim was accused of altering her thighs and hips to make her seem thinner.



"Not only can't individuals employ critical thinking skills, they obviously don't exhibit observational abilities," one irritated observer commented. These girls are stunning, but the photographic abnormalities are clear if you don't believe they aren't edited (or anything else to make them appear flawless). (K has a hip.)" Also Read: (Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her 'toned legs' and 'sexy back' in stunned outfits

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram