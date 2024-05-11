Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    77th Cannes Film Festival: India to host 'Bharat Parv' for the first time to highlight Indian creativity

    For the first time, the country will host a Bharat Parv at the Cannes Cinema Festival to engage with cinema personalities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers, and sales agents worldwide and highlight creative prospects and a vast pool of creative talent. 

    India will hold a 'Bharat Parv' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for distinguished leaders and delegates worldwide to highlight the country's numerous creative prospects. A delegation of representatives from central and state governments, as well as industry members, will showcase India's creative economy in Marche du Films through several significant initiatives, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said on Friday. For the first time, the country will host a Bharat Parv at the Cannes Cinema Festival to engage with cinema personalities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers, and sales agents worldwide and highlight creative prospects and a vast pool of creative talent. 

    The official poster and teaser for the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI), which will take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, will also be released at Bharat Parv, according to the press release.  At the Bharat Parv, the delegation will also see the announcement of the inaugural edition of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will take place concurrently with the 55th IFFI. The Bharat Pavilion, which will serve as a platform for the Indian film community to participate in various activities at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 Village International Riviera, will be launched on May 15 in the presence of notable celebrities. 

    The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will arrange the Pavilion in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the industry partner. The Confederation of Indian Industry will set up a "Bharat Stall" at the Marche du Cannes. The Bharat Pavilion was created by the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad. It is named after The Sutradhara, which represents this year's subject of Create in India. Several Indian films and productions will be included at the internationally acclaimed festival. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light," which has been selected for the Competition section and will compete for the top prize, the Palme d'Or.

