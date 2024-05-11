Lifestyle

Indian Summer: 7 top destinations for a refreshing vacation

From Ladakh's Himalayan majesty to Munnar's tranquil backwaters, these destinations embody India's summer allure, offering diverse landscapes and cultural richness

Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Nestled in the Himalayas, Leh-Ladakh offers breathtaking landscapes, serene monasteries, and adventurous activities like trekking and river rafting

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Famous for its tea gardens, Darjeeling offers panoramic views of the Himalayas, toy train rides, and opportunities for hiking and exploring its rich cultural heritage

Munnar, Kerala

Renowned for its sprawling tea estates, Munnar is a haven for relaxation amidst verdant landscapes, cool climate, and tranquil surroundings

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant marine life, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide a perfect escape for those seeking sun, sand, and sea

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Shimla offers pleasant weather, colonial architecture, and stunning views of the surrounding mountains

Coorg, Karnataka

Popularly known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg boasts lush coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Situated on the banks of the Ganges River, Rishikesh is a spiritual hub offering yoga retreats, meditation centers, and thrilling activities like river rafting

