Was Kim Kardashian on ‘ecstasy’ during her wedding? Here’s what her first husband has to say

Kim Kardashian’s first husband has opened up on claims that said the beauty mogul was on ‘ecstasy’ on the day of their wedding.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Those who follow Kim Kardashian very well remember her wild claims about being on ‘ecstasy’ on the day of her first wedding to Damon Thomas. More than two decades later, Thomas has now opened up on the beauty mogul’s claims. Kim’s first husband has now reportedly denied all the wild claims made by the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna, 6 famous sex tapes of Hollywood The Skims owner, Kim Kardashian, has eloped with Damon Thomas, a music executive by profession, to Las Vegas in the year 2000 where they decided to marry each other. The 41-year-old American socialite was only 19 years old when she married Damon who was at least nine years elder than her; the two were married for four years.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In an old episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ that was telecasted in the year 2018, Kim Kardashian had made claims saying that he had done ‘ecstasy’, after which she married Damon Thomson. She was heard saying in the episode: “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape.” Her famous sex tape was filmed with her then-boyfriend, Ray J, and once it leaked in the public forum, it went on to become one of the most famous sex tapes in the showbiz.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Now, more than two decades after their marriage, Kim Kardashian’s first husband, Damon Thomson, has rejected all the claims made by her regarding being high on ‘ecstasy’. Rejecting the claims in a recent interview, he said, “Yeah, I don’t remember that at all.” ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian shows sensitivity towards Kanye West; says she would not make fun of her children’s daddy

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I think it’s unfair to make those kinds of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to,” Damon Thomson continued to say about Kim Kardashian’s ‘ecstasy’ claims.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Referring to Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old son with Kanye West, Saint, Damon Thomson said, “So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school.” Damon’s child and Kim’s son attend the same school. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian copied ‘Baywatch’ star Carman Electra’s sexy, raunchy cut out gown? See pics

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram