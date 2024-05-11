Sea of supporters gather for PM Modi's rally in Jharkhand's Chatra; drone footage goes viral (WATCH)

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters descended upon Chatra in Jharkhand on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to address a public rally, creating a mesmerizing sea of people that stretched as far as the eye could see. Aerial footage captured from the venue showcased the magnitude of the gathering, highlighting the fervor and excitement surrounding the address amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In his address to the gathered crowd, PM Modi delivered a powerful speech, touching upon various political topics including alliances and opposition dynamics. "Congress has already accepted defeat in LS polls," said the prime minister among his opening remarks.

PM Modi also took aim at the INDIA Bloc, alleging that a prominent leader within the coalition had suggested the absorption of smaller parties into the Congress fold post-elections.

"A big leader from INDI alliance said that after election, all small parties must merge with Congress. This is not the statement of a Congress leader but this is the statement of a big leader from a small party...there is so much disappointment in his mind that he is thinking of erasing his party's existence... He wants to erase the existence of parties in the INDI alliance...he feels that Congress and their allies together also won't get even 10% seats that are required to be in the opposition," said PM Modi during his address.

In his address, PM Modi affirmed that NDA governments will be formed in Andhra, Odisha, Arunachal where simultaneous assembly polls taking place.

Earlier today, PM Modi claimed during his address in Odisha's Kandhamal and Bolangir that claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get the opposition party status after the polls.

"Congress will not be able to get 10 per cent seats to become principal opposition in the Lok Sabha. They will not win even 50 seats," Modi claimed.

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, he said, "The Congress 'shehzade' has been reading out the same script since 2014 polls... mark my words, NDA will break all records and will win over 400 seats this time."

