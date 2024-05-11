Shriya Saran shares adorable family picture with daughters and husband [PHOTOS]

Actress Shriya Saran continues to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talent and captivating presence, whether through her on-screen performances or her sartorial choices that never fail to make a statement. Recently, she delighted her fans by sharing a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing not only her impeccable style but also heartwarming moments with her family.

The photos depict Shriya in a dazzling glitzy mini dress, exuding glamour with every sequin and embellishment. Her ensemble, featuring sheer details and a deep plunging neckline, effortlessly highlights her elegance and poise. With minimal makeup and soft pink lips, she complements her ensemble, radiating a vibrant charm.

Accompanied by her daughter Radha and another adorable girl, Shriya shares tender moments captured on camera. From holding her daughter lovingly to posing in a gown layered with a striped shirt while cradling Radha, each snapshot reflects the pure joy of family bonds. In one heartwarming image, her husband Andrei Koscheev swings their daughter, showcasing a blissful family moment.

ALSO READ: Ashutosh Rana falls prey to Deepfake video supporting political party, 'Answerable to my wife..'

The caption 'Love love love' encapsulates the essence of the photos, resonating with viewers who showered admiration and affection through heartfelt comments and emojis. Actress Rashmi Desai expressed her love with a string of heart emojis, while fans praised Shriya's beauty and cherished her family moments.

Shriya Saran has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with her versatile performances across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. Since her debut in 2001 with the Telugu film 'Ishtam,' she has captivated audiences with memorable roles, earning acclaim for her talent and dedication. Notable milestones in her career include the commercial success of 'Santosham' (2002) and her impactful performance in the crime drama 'Tagore.' Her role opposite Rajinikanth in 'Sivaji: The Boss' (2007) further solidified her status as a leading actress, contributing to the film's historic success as the highest-grossing Tamil film at the time.

Latest Videos