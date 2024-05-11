Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Free to go to someone else...', Sonakshi Sinha reveals being uncomfortable with intimate scenes

    Sonakshi Sinha discusses career choices, boundaries, and her role in 'Heeramandi'. Despite 35 films, she maintains her stance on intimate scenes, emphasizing comfort zones. Her contributions to Indian cinema continue to be significant

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 11, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha recently shared insights into her career choices, comfort zones, and her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which premiered on Netflix on May 1.

    In 'Heeramandi', Sinha portrays the character of Fareedan, earning praise for her portrayal of a complex and nuanced role. Despite playing a predominantly negative character with a deep backstory, Sinha's performance has been highlighted for its depth and authenticity.

    In a candid interview, Sinha reflected on her career trajectory, stating, 'I’m on my 35th film now and I still stand there! A good actor will always get work.' She emphasized her stance on intimate scenes, asserting that throughout her career, she hasn't compromised her comfort zone. Sinha expressed her willingness to collaborate with directors while maintaining her boundaries, stating, 'I’ve always made it clear to my director... 'This is something I’m not comfortable doing.''

    Moreover, Sinha addressed her past career choices in an interview with Zoom TV, acknowledging the evolution of her perspective as an artist. She admitted to feeling certain discomforts with previous roles but recognized the learning curve that comes with experience and constructive criticism.

    'Heeramandi', set against the backdrop of India’s fight for independence, explores the lives of courtesans from Lahore, delving into themes of love and liberty. Alongside Sinha, the series features a talented ensemble cast including Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

    Looking ahead, Sinha is set to star in Aditya Sarpotdar’s 'Kakuda', a horror comedy produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, promises to deliver a fresh and entertaining cinematic experience.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
