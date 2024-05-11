Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ashutosh Rana falls prey to Deepfake video supporting political party, 'Answerable to my wife..'

    Actor Ashutosh Rana has responded to his Deepfake video in which he is seen champagning for a political party during the country's ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 11, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    A video of the actor Ashutosh Rana went viral on social media where he is seen champagning for a political party during the country's ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The actor claims it to be a Deepfake video and has responded to the same where he expressed his concern about the usage of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and emphasized that caution is required.

    Ashutosh Rana's response

    "Today, your face may be added to any video, potentially leading to your character's assassination. Even if that happens someday, I will only be accountable to my wife (Renuka Shahane), my two children, my deceased parents, and my guru. Otherwise, I don't care. However, I will emphasize that one must use caution. It takes years to create an image and only a day to ruin it."

    Deepfake video incidents

    Ashutosh Rana is not the only actor to fall victim to deepfake during the Lok Sabha elections in the country. Previously, a video of Ranveer Singh becoming viral showed the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor criticizing the administration. In the video, Singh is seen asking people to vote for "Nayay (justice)" in the current Lok Sabha elections. However, it was later revealed that the viral video was altered and modified.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
