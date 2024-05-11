Caspian Sea to Lake Superior: 7 largest lakes in the world

Lifestyle
Explore the enchanting realm of lakes! From the grandeur of the Great Lakes to the tranquility of Lake Baikal, uncover their beauty and ecological importance
Though it's often referred to as the world's largest lake, it's technically a saltwater lake or a landlocked sea. It's bordered by several countries, including Russia
It's the largest freshwater lake by surface area and the third-largest by volume. It's part of the Great Lakes of North America
It's the largest lake in Africa by surface area and the second-largest freshwater lake by surface area in the world. It's located in East Africa
Another of the Great Lakes of North America, it's the second largest by surface area and the third largest by volume
Also part of the Great Lakes, it's the third largest by surface area and the second largest by volume
The second deepest and the second oldest freshwater lake in the world. It's located in the African Great Lakes region and is bordered by Tanzania, Congo, Burundi
It's the deepest and the oldest freshwater lake in the world by volume. Located in Siberia, Russia, it's also one of the clearest lakes globally
The largest lake entirely within Canada; it's located in the Northwest Territories