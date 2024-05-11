Lifestyle

Caspian Sea to Lake Superior: 7 largest lakes in the world

Explore the enchanting realm of lakes! From the grandeur of the Great Lakes to the tranquility of Lake Baikal, uncover their beauty and ecological importance

Caspian Sea

Though it's often referred to as the world's largest lake, it's technically a saltwater lake or a landlocked sea. It's bordered by several countries, including Russia

Lake Superior

It's the largest freshwater lake by surface area and the third-largest by volume. It's part of the Great Lakes of North America

Lake Victoria

It's the largest lake in Africa by surface area and the second-largest freshwater lake by surface area in the world. It's located in East Africa

Lake Huron

Another of the Great Lakes of North America, it's the second largest by surface area and the third largest by volume

Lake Michigan

Also part of the Great Lakes, it's the third largest by surface area and the second largest by volume

Lake Tanganyika

The second deepest and the second oldest freshwater lake in the world. It's located in the African Great Lakes region and is bordered by Tanzania, Congo, Burundi

Lake Baikal

It's the deepest and the oldest freshwater lake in the world by volume. Located in Siberia, Russia, it's also one of the clearest lakes globally

Great Bear Lake

The largest lake entirely within Canada; it's located in the Northwest Territories

